Video: Christian Lee Hutson Releases 'Paradise Pop. 10' Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Acclaimed musician, songwriter and producer Christian Lee Hutson has premiered the short film “Paradise Pop. 10” as an accompaniment to his new album Paradise Pop. 10. Of the Megan Ha-directed film, Christian says, “I imagine each of my songs being sung by characters and often they are in little movies. It was really fun to see Meg Ha actually make that happen by building this amazing world. Meg and I were inspired by "True Stories" and "Heartworn Highways". I hope you enjoy stepping into this little world we created.”

Last night, Christian performed a show in Pasadena, California with the half-surprise guest of Jackson Brown as opener. Maya Hawke came out as a surprise guest to perform “Candyland.” Christian will be playing at Fingerprints in Long Beach later this evening. Next week, Christian will be performing a New York City album release show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on Monday, September 30 as well as a Rough Trade in-store on October 1. Tickets are available here.

Paradise Pop. 10 is co-produced with three of Hutson’s longtime collaborators: 4x GRAMMY winner Phoebe Bridgers, GRAMMY-nominated songwriter & producer Marshall Vore and GRAMMY-nominated engineer & multi-instrumentalist Joseph Lorge. The album also features guest vocals from Bridgers, Katy Kirby, and Maya Hawke - another frequent collaborator whose universally lauded new album credits Hutson as producer and co-writer.

Paradise Pop. 10 is Hutson’s first release since 2022’s Quitters, which saw him earn widespread critical acclaim. Produced by Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst, it was the follow up to his dazzling 2020 debut, Beginners, praised by Pitchfork as “a stunningly empathetic study of human frailties.”

Recorded in the depths of winter at Brooklyn’s Figure 8 Studio, the close-knit talents from Los Angeles hunkered down to craft a brilliantly constructed and tender album. A captivating, breezy charm permeates every track of Paradise Pop. 10, with each song hooked around Hutson’s warm, earthy vocals and dexterous story-telling. Whether fragile finger-picking folk or rousing, beachy power pop, these songs are informed by a sense of creeping melancholy about the place Hutson has spent most of his life; in the lead up to the writing and recording of the album the sprawling, inscrutable city of Los Angeles had become haunted in his mind. A move to the East Coast, and the “eyes up” city of New York, was required to refresh his memory banks. “I wanted to make an eyes up record. A looking forward record,” he explains.

Christian Lee Hutson - Fall Tour:

September 30 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

October 30 - Dunk - Oslo, Norway

October 31 - Debaser - Stockholm, Sweden

November 1 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden

November 2 - Ideal Bar - Copenhagen, Denmark

November 3 - Privatclub - Berlin, Germany

November 5 - Witloof Bar - Brussels, Belgium

November 6 - Paradiso Upstairs - Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 7 - Pitchfork Avant Garde - Paris, France

November 10 - Inside Seaside - Gdansk, Poland

November 12 - Dareshack - Bristol, UK

November 13 - Lafayette - London, UK

November 14 - The Lodge at Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK

November 15 - Oran Mor - Glasgow, UK

Photo credit: Michael Delaney

Comments