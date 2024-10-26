Video: Brynn Elliott Releases 'Shiny Happy People' Single and Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer / songwriter Brynn Elliott, best known for her breakout song “Might Not Like Me,” has released the single and accompanying music video for “Shiny Happy People” out now on all streaming platforms. This marks her first release since 2022's “Beautiful Things” and a new direction diving deeper into her own story surrounding faith, family, grief and love. Watch the independently made video directed by Aaron Craig and listen to “Shiny Happy People” on all streaming services now HERE.

Atlanta-bred/Nashville based singer-songwriter, Brynn Elliott's relatable lyrics unfurl a story of misty nostalgia, combining effortlessly warm and luscious alt-pop vocals with cinematic production. Her hit song “Might Not Like Me" landed her at #12 at Hot A/C radio in 2018. She has toured with the likes of Brandi Carlile, OAR, Switchfoot, Allen Stone, and Alanis Morrisette. Having completed a degree in Philosophy at Harvard University, Brynn is drawn to write about the deepest experiences of the human condition.

“Shiny Happy People is a song that I wrote about the temptation to put on a strong face or have a positive spin when a loved one dies” shares Elliott. “It's about how I've learned through the process that it is a good and healthy thing to allow myself to be really sad and that's actually a testament to the love that I experienced when my loved one was alive.”

The hauntingly gorgeous video for the track was shot on location in New York. “This video is one of my favorite videos I've ever done. I love that the video tells the story, we made a little film! Aaron Craig, the director, completely understood my vision, to draw out how it's actually a really awkward and even slightly creepy thing to be celebratory when someone dies. Using the silly props and confetti at the funeral really takes that to the extreme. And our leading lady, Lillian Brown, so beautifully brought the rawness of the song to the screen!”

On working with Nathan Chapman: “Working with Nathan on this song was a dream. I wrote the song by myself and sent it to him just to get some feedback and pointers. He's been a very good friend to me through the years. And he texted back and asked to produce the song. I didn't expect that but was SO overjoyed that he wanted to be part of it. His expertise is exactly what the song needed.

Elliott plans to release more new music soon and next plays The Bowery Vault in Nashville November 18th.

