Video: Breakout Dryboy Shares Visceral 'Dancing in My Room' Music Video

Emerging sensation of the alt-pop realm, Dryboy, has unveiled his latest music video for the single, 'Dancing In My Room' off his recent debut EP, Alone and Alive.

Directed and shot by frequent collaborator, Chris Vergara, the video embodies the track’s soul-stirring essence —an anthemic ode to escapism and self-preservation in the face of heartbreak and solitude. 'Dancing In My Room' emerges as an instant earworm, blending pop-punk vigor with alt-rock sensitivity. With a magnetically catchy chorus and lingering melody, the up-and-comer’s raw vocals take center stage, delivering a visceral and resonant performance.

The video opens with a striking image of Dryboy deep in the desert, approaching a sleek geometric home with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. Bathed in intense natural light, he grapples with his pain through movement, seeking solace to escape memories of love lost. Amidst the seclusion, Dryboy finds liberation, reflecting, "Out there I give a f*ck, in here not even one" – a recurring theme throughout Alone and Alive. As night falls, our protagonist finds heightened release through dance. Alone in his desert sanctuary, illuminated only by the glow from within, Dryboy thrashes his crimson locks, headbanging away his turmoil.

The beginning of 2024 has brought exciting developments for Dryboy. Following signing with Rostrum Records (Mod Sun, Mac Miller, Wiz Khalifa), his evocative songwriting and singular melodies captured the interest of respected booking agency, Primary Talent International, with representation by Sally Dunstone (Cookiee Kawaii, Jack Harlow, MadeinTYO, and Rina Sawayama).

About Dryboy

Hailing from Chicago and now rooted in LA, Dryboy has quickly carved out a presence in the music scene with his signature sound since making a splash with his hit single 'Summer Nights' featuring Clever, which has amassed over 10 million streams on Spotify.



Now, with Dryboy’s his latest visual installment, 'Dancing In My Room’ builds on the momentum set by hits like 'How 2 Love Again,' 'Highway to Pain' and 'Blood On The Floor,' inciting anticipation for his auspicious next endeavor.