Video: Ben Brown Releases 'Let Go' Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Ahead of an extensive run of UK shows with Skinny Lister, BEN BROWN is delighted to reveal a brand new video for ‘Let Go’. The track is taken from his debut solo EP on the Xtra Mile Recordings label, ‘Blue’, which is out now.

One of the stand-out songs from his recent EP ‘Blue’, the track was also the very first written for the record. Laced with Brown’s trademark lyrical quips and sweetened with his honey-like falsetto, “Let Go” is a perfect pop song that deals with themes of relief and release, escaping reality and the feelings of freedom that can follow.

As Ben explains of writing the track: “The melody came to mind as I was walking along the Stour Estuary one evening in the rain. I think it's about that feeling of letting go and seeing what happens. Sometimes we can over scrutinise situations that we have little control over - be it relationships, goals or whatever. If you take away some of this pressure and step back, you can better understand and enjoy... yourself!”

The track follows recent singles ‘Kathmandu’ and EP title-track ‘Blue’, with all tracks on the EP produced by Ben’s friend and mentor Frank Turner. The EP is out now on Xtra Mile Recordings.

Following tours around the UK with Frank Turner and The Meffs, earlier this year Ben Brown will now be hitting the road with labelmates Skinny Lister, as he joins the band for their extensive UK tour. Catch Ben supporting the Skinnies, at these upcoming shows:

SKINNY LISTER + BEN BROWN: UK DATES

NOVEMBER

23 - BRISTOL Thekla

27 - OXFORD O2 Academy 2

28 - Manchester Academy 3

29 - BIRMINGHAM Castle & Falcon

30 - CARDIFF Clwb Ifor Bach

DECEMBER

4 - YORK Crescent

5 - NEWCASTLE Cluny

6 - ABERDEEN Tunnels

7 - EDINBURGH Mash House

8 - NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

11 - EXETER Cavern

12 - PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms

13 - LONDON Scala

Armed with ready wit, raucous vibes and a shed load of grin-inducing great songs, Ben Brown is the newest signing to Xtra Mile Recordings. Hailing from Manningtree, Essex, Ben has honed his songwriting craft over a number of years and in a number of different guises. Previously in bands Dingus Khan and SuperGlu, gaining support from Steve Lamacq, Huw Stephens, Rob Da Bank and Mary Ann Hobbs, Ben is now branching out on his own with new music and live shows in pipeline.

Whilst writing music for his first solo offering, Ben had a chance meeting with Frank Turner. After catching a performance at his neighbour’s barbecue, Frank invited Ben to record some songs in the recording studio at the bottom of his garden. Bonding over a shared enjoyment of Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, together they set about capturing the songs Frank had heard - a process which turned into one of play and exploration. There were no arrangements other than voice and guitar initially - but together they layered vocals and drum machines to create recordings that sound like the songs heard at the bbq - but more!

Ben says of the session: “Many laughs were had at the recording and listening back to the performances you can really hear how comfortable I had become in Frank’s garden studio. At lunch time - Frank would cook me his signature dish … Pasta Surprise – which is apparently the only thing he can cook. Being a good producer is as much technical prowess as it is communication and personal skills. Frank has both of these.

The songs themselves are sort of vignettes in my head - when I sing them, I can picture a scene. The way the camera would move, the grain of the film. I believe them to be well crafted - both structurally and melodically - they are more understated than my previous work, there is no loud drum kit or overdriven guitar to hide behind. For me, this is more vulnerable, and to be honest more exciting!”

Already receiving support on BBC 6Music by Steve Lamacq, BBC Introducing Essex and BBC Introducing Suffolk as well as Radio X Xposure Daily; catch Ben performing the songs of his ‘Blue’ EP out on the road this November and December.

Comments