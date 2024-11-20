Video: Audrey Nuna Unveils 'Mine' Official Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Genre-defying Korean-American artist and songwriter Audrey Nuna has premiered the official music video for her single, “Mine” via Arista Records. The video follows the release of Audrey’s critically acclaimed new album TRENCH.

“Mine,” an impressive new take on Brandy and Monica’s classic hit “The Boy Is Mine,” is a beautifully chaotic track. With Audrey’s signature serene vocals mixed with ever-present plucks of a harp and violin, and heart-pumping, EDM-style bass and loops, the track seamlessly alternates between moments of orchestral bliss and dancefloor adrenaline.

The music video for the track, directed by Zac Weisel, displays a continuation of the character Audrey portrays in the Weisel-directed music video for her recent single “Cellulite,” continuing to build her own cinematic universe. With dynamic choreography and camera work, the music video jumps off the screen, emphasizing Audrey’s unique raw energy.

“Kinetic energy is a big theme for this upcoming project; so is the question of Bionic or Human?” Audrey shares on the music video. “This was an obsession we unraveled through both the live action footage in the video and the 3D elements. Working with such an incredible director, team, and a talented 3D artists like Rose Gold Saxophone & NewKino made the visual possible.”

Following up on her critically-acclaimed debut album a liquid breakfast, TRENCH sees Audrey emerging as her own bionic hero—one who’s armored and undaunted, but also embraces vulnerability as her greatest strength. The duality of this character is epitomized by the album’s two parts, “Soft Skin” and “Hard Feelings.” Overall, on TRENCH, Audrey takes a quantum leap into her barrier breaking career.

Alongside the new project, Audrey made her debut behind the coveted NPR Music Tiny Desk with a curated setlist of tracks off of TRENCH as well as some of highlights off her eclectic catalog. Watch the performance HERE.

The “Mine” music video is Audrey’s latest offering off the album, with four acclaimed singles released throughout the year: the “bold” (CLASH) jumpstart to 2024 “Starving” ft. Teezo Touchdown and “out-of-this-world” (UPROXX) ballad “Jokes On Me.” In August, Audrey debuted “Suckin Up,” a prime example of the young artist’s musical agility as she effortlessly jumps between melodic vocals and playful raps. Album focus track “Baby OG” is an icy trap song that sees Audrey sample an unreleased track from 2019. In total, the singles set the tone for TRENCH, marking a new chapter both sonically and aesthetically while serving as a testament to her evolution over the past three years.

ABOUT AUDREY NUNA

Amid a world full of the fake and jaded, Los Angeles-based singer/rapper/songwriter Audrey Nuna stands out as a true original and shapeshifting visionary. The 25-year-old artist blurs the lines between pop, R&B, and experimental trap on her anthems that act as a powerful declaration of her nonconformity. A multi-dimensional artist, Nuna has built a reputation for her out-of-the-box approach to everything she does—from her razor-sharp lyricism, to her dynamic visual aesthetic, her self-directed music videos, and more.

Born to Korean immigrant parents in New Jersey, where she was one of few Asian Americans in her suburban town, she began teaching herself how to record as a teenager out of sheer boredom. In 2018, her raw self-released tracks began to garner online attention, leading to her inking a deal with Arista by age 20 and dropping out of NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music after a year. Nuna ascended to stardom with 2019’s “Comic Sans,” featuring Jack Harlow, and 2020’s “damn Right,” which got a high-octane sequel from DJ Snake. In 2021, she released her critically-acclaimed debut LP, a liquid breakfast, which brought her to perform at festivals like Lollapalooza, Head in the Clouds, Day N Vegas, and Hangout.

Now, Nuna takes the next quantum leap into her barrier breaking career with her sophomore album, TRENCH, arriving October 18 via Arista. Nuna reveals the full spectrum of her artistry as she explores the principle of duality epitomized by the album’s two sections, “Soft Skin” and “Hard Feelings.” From the hypnotic “Jokes On Me” and dreamy “Starving” ft. Teezo Touchdown, to the playful “Suckin Up” and “Mine,” a hard-hitting new take on the Brandy and Monica classic, Nuna oscillates between frenetic rage beats and smooth, underwater melodies—all grounded by her signature slick wordplay and emotive R&B vocals. Nuna comes true to form on the Huey-sampling “Locket,” a surrealist, tongue twisting “anthem about being an individual and embracing your weird ways,” as she puts it, before bringing it full circle on the icy trap song “Baby OG,” which sees her sampling an unreleased track from 2019.

On TRENCH, Nuna hopes to explore all facets of creativity throughout her career, no matter how close or far it is from music. “I don’t want to follow a certain trajectory,” she concludes. “I’m just trying to follow my curiosity.”

Photo credit: Leeay

