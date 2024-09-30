Video: Alemeda Shares Cinematic Music Video for 'Not Asking for Much'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Picking up momentum as an artist to watch in 2024, Alt-pop Ethiopian-Sudanese sensation Alemeda shares the stunning music video for “Not Asking For Much." It shines as a standout from her debut EP, FK IT, available now through a newly minted powerhouse partnership between Warner Records and Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

The track revolves around lightly picked acoustic guitar, steady claps, and a breezy beat. Her breathy vocals practically glide over this delicate backdrop as she exhales, “I’m not asking for much, I just need you, I just need a little you.” The clip threads together vignettes of Alemeda on a farm. She tends to a horse in the stable, sings from atop a pyramid of hay, and surveys a mountainous valley from the balcony. Her love interest wears an icy expression, evoking a feeling of disconnectedness.

Earning widespread acclaim, Rolling Stone profiled her and applauded her “quippy rock bangers,” and Billboard exclusively broke the news of her signing. UPROXX attested, “The versatile project is a worthy introduction to Alemeda for newcomers and an exciting look at the future of the formerly hip-hop-centric TDE.” Plus, Earmilk hailed Alemeda's COLORS performance of “I already dug your grave” as “a mesmerizing slice of alt-pop,” going on to proclaim, “Alemeda is known for creating anthemic genre-defying bangers all about defiance, self-love, discovery, and heartache.”

Alemeda’s FK IT is a fearless display of genre-blurring brilliance, blending gritty alt-rock, rebellious punk energy, and dreamy pop melodies. Featuring highlights like the viral anthem “Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows” and the infectious “I hate your face,” this EP is poised to cement Alemeda as one of music's most compelling new voices.

“This EP is the truest expression of who I am right now,” Alemeda shares. “It’s about letting go of what doesn’t serve me and embracing the chaos and beauty of being real, unapologetically.”

ABOUT ALEMEDA:

Alemeda, the emerging Ethiopian-Sudanese artist makes Alternative Rock/Pop music as a form of self-expression and empowerment. The 23-year-old Singer/Songwriter/Producer made a name for herself with her viral 2021 debut single, “Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows,” which has earned close to 34 million streams to date, following up with, “Post Nut Clarity” (two million and rising), in the summer of 2022. Telling tales of leveling up, and leaving regrettable exes in the past, she weaves between pop, rock, and alternative stylings while using soft melodies to capture her unbothered attitude.

Alemeda’s introduction to music was fairly unconventional. She grew up between Ethiopia and Arizona in a stern household with strict religious rules and customs where she was alienated from music up until the age of 10. Criticism and familial disapproval of her musical aspirations only made her more determined to push the envelope. After graduating high school, she left for Los Angeles to pursue her passion. Since then, she’s written songs that bared her soul. With the release of her debut EP, FK IT, she’s determined for her music to be a light in the darkness for others, just as she needed to be for herself. Her recently released singles, “Don't Call Me” and "Guys Girl," offer a glimpse into a new chapter of Alemeda’s career, moving on from the turbulent emotions of adolescence to showcasing her growth and confidence.

