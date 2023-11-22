Vexillary's New Album 'Horror in Dub' to Release in 2024

The album will drop on January 19, 2024.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Vexillary's New Album 'Horror in Dub' to Release in 2024

After teasing the album with its three compelling singles, Vexillary finally unleashes his third full-length effort, Horror in Dub. The compelling electronic outing seamlessly blends techno, dark wave, and dub-tinted bass music, to present a deep dive into the realm of eerie horror while maintaining haunting beauty.

The producer‘s transformative production style is on full display as the album skillfully weaves together the realistic experience of the human condition and the fantastical influences of body horror and Lovecraftian motifs. The latter being on full display, not only in the music but also in the cover art for the release and its preceding singles.

The vocals of returning guest Baylee and newcomer to Vexillary’s roster, Madishu, express themes of transformation, fragility of the human form, and cosmic terrors throughout the ten energetic songs of the album. Horror in Dub ultimately reminds us that even within the most harrowing experiences, there lies an irresistible beauty and attraction, as crystallized by the lyrics of the title track: “I found love in horror, and horror, horror in dub.”

Prepare to be immersed in an evocative journey as the ghosts of the past and the beats of the future collide, creating a surreal sonic experience. With its unparalleled production style and its ability to conjure a rich tapestry of emotions, Horror in Dub stands as a testament to Vexillary‘s creative vision and unique approach to electronic storytelling.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
mau5trap To Release Limited Specialty Color Vinyl Of deadmau5 Albums Photo
mau5trap To Release Limited Specialty Color Vinyl Of deadmau5 Albums

For the first time ever, mau5trap is releasing a limited run of vinyl pressings of iconic deadmau5 albums for lack of a better name on January 19, 2024, 4x4=12 on February 16, 2024 and > album title goes here < on March 15, 2024. Each edition is available now worldwide for pre-order here along with deluxe packages.

2
The Hope Conspiracy Return With Confusion/Chaos/Misery Photo
The Hope Conspiracy Return With 'Confusion/Chaos/Misery'

After nearly 14 years, The Hope Conspiracy have emerged from their bunker to a reality entangled by this unwavering truth. Since their last release (True Nihilist [2009]), members of The Hope Conspiracy have been active in a multitude of bands: All Pigs Must Die, Hesitation Wounds, Lies, Paint It Black, Spiral Heads, Ways Away and more.

3
Video: LOUIS AND THE SHAKES Share Cinematic New Video For scared. Photo
Video: LOUIS AND THE SHAKES Share Cinematic New Video For 'scared.'

Directed by Conor Murr, the “scared.” video follows a central protagonist at his wits’ end. As he faces up to reality, framed against the backdrop of a brooding black-and-white seascape; the video’s cinematic stylistics will call to mind the cathartic closing sequences of Quadrophenia.

4
Vince Freeman Announces Debut LP With New Single Powers Photo
Vince Freeman Announces Debut LP With New Single 'Powers'

A gospel-infused anthem of thanks and defiance, positivity and optimism, “Powers” showcases both Freeman’s soulful rasp and his faith in the power of song. From his journey as industry tastemaker to prime-time musical acclaim then complete contentment, Vince Freeman’s got the power. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Pandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 on WOW Presents PlusPandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 on WOW Presents Plus
THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers For Toronto's Massey HallTHE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers For Toronto's Massey Hall
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney MusicalsInterview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals
Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HAMILTON