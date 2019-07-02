Vevo and Carly Rae Jepsen Share Live Performance Video For TOO MUCH

Vevo announces the release of Carly Rae Jepsen's live performance of "Too Much" from her new album, Dedicated. After Jepsen released her critically acclaimed album E·MO·TION in 2015, it became "a modern touchstone for a new crop of pop-leaning artists and legacy acts," as NPR noted, adding that "the blast radius of E*MO*TION is expansive." The album also inspired an abundance of memes - extending the cultural cachet that Jepsen earned from the ubiquity of her Grammy-nominated blockbuster hit "Call Me Maybe" (from her U.S debut album Kiss), which not only climbed to No. 1 on the iTunes Singles charts in over 47 countries, sold over 20 million singles worldwide, and was certified Diamond in the U.S., but was referenced by everyone from former secretary-of-state Colin Powell to Cookie Monster.

Watch TOO MUCH here:

Jepsen's album, Dedicated, retains the joyful, hook-filled feeling of its predecessor. But where E*MO*TION, which featured the platinum single "I Really Like You," was an '80s-influenced synth-pop classic that Rolling Stone called "a pop masterclass" and Stereogum called "pop genius," Dedicated has a more '70s-inspired feel at times, although the album defies categorization as a whole.

"Too Much" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

Vevo is the world's largest all-premium music video provider, offering artists a global platform with enormous scale through its distribution partners. Vevo connects artists with their audience globally via music videos and original content, working directly with them to find unique ways to bring their music to life visually. Vevo also works with emerging artists, providing them with a platform of global scale and reach, to find and grow their audience. Reaching 26 billion monthly views globally, Vevo has over 350,000 music videos in its catalogue.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You