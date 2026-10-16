Verve Records Releases VERVE REMIXED // NINA SIMONE
The album features eight electronic producers reimagining Simone's music through house, dance, and club-oriented soundscapes.
Verve Records released the penultimate installment in its Year of Nina campaign, Verve Remixed // Nina Simone. Featuring contributions from Antdot, HAAi, Mochakk, Solomun, DESIREE, Austin Millz, dublon, and Supershy, the album is now available digitally and on vinyl. Order HERE.
Verve Remixed // Nina Simone is the complete collection of the Nina Simone-centered remix series released over the course of this year. Bringing together producers and DJs from across the electronic music landscape, the album celebrates Simone's enduring influence by reimagining her music through new interpretations rooted in house, dance, and electronic sounds.
'I Put A Spell On You (Austin Millz Remix)' was released this past Wednesday, October 14. Following his acclaimed 2022 remix of 'Feeling Good,' American DJ, producer, and songwriter Austin Millz brings Simone's commanding vocals to the dancefloor with his signature blend of hip-hop influence and club-ready production, giving the dramatic original a fresh pulse. Listen HERE.
The album will be available on a special color-blend vinyl, featuring eight tracks including extended versions of select remixes. Pressed in a smoky deep plum on one side and electric pink on the other, the vinyl arrives ahead of the holiday season.
Side A
That's All I Ask (HAAi Remix) - Extended Edit
Take Care Of Business (Solomun Mix) - Extended Version
See-Line Woman (Mochakk Mix)
Four Women (DESIREE Remix) - Extended Version
Side B
Work Song (Antdot Remix) - Extended Edit
Tell Me More And More And Then Some (dublon Remix) - Extended Edit
I Put A Spell On You (Austin Millz Remix) **New Single**
Baltimore (Live) (Supershy Remix) (Extended Version)
About Verve Remixed
Verve Remixed is the acclaimed series from Verve Records that reimagines timeless recordings from the label's legendary catalog through the lens of contemporary electronic music. First launched in 2002, the series invites leading DJs, producers, and artists to reinterpret classic performances by some of jazz and soul's most iconic voices, bridging generations and introducing these essential recordings to new audiences.
Across its releases, Verve Remixed has paired the music of artists including Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington, and others with innovative new productions spanning house, electronic, dance, and beyond. Celebrated for honoring the spirit of the original recordings while giving them an entirely new context, Verve Remixed continues Verve's tradition of musical exploration and reinforces the enduring influence of its catalog on contemporary culture.
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