Aymée Nuviola to Release LIVE AT RONNIE SCOTT'S JAZZ CLUB Album

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GRAMMY winner and multiple Latin GRAMMY winner Aymée Nuviola has released 'Aymée Nuviola Feat. Kemuel Roig Live at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club,' a project whose significance extends beyond that of a live album to become an event of particular historical importance.

Recorded during performances by Aymée Nuviola and her band on July 4 and 5, 2025, at London's legendary Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club, the album documents Aymée leading her own band, with virtuoso Cuban pianist Kemuel Roig appearing as a special guest artist.

In the absence of any equivalent record identified to date, the album's historical significance rests on a fundamental distinction: it appears, with a high degree of probability, to be the first recording by a Cuban female solo artist made at this iconic venue to receive massive, worldwide digital distribution through the leading international streaming platforms.

The release formally places Nuviola within the remarkable recording tradition associated with Ronnie Scott's, a stage where some of jazz's most important voices left historic documents, including Ella Fitzgerald, Carmen McRae, Sarah Vaughan and Nina Simone.

A Milestone for Cuban and Spanish-Language Music

For Cuban music, the precedent carries particular significance. Mayra Caridad Valdés performed and recorded there as a vocalist with Irakere, although the resulting project was credited to the group rather than to her as the principal artist. Cuban artist Yusa also starred in 'Yusa Live at Ronnie Scott's,' documented primarily as a filmed concert (DVD), while Brazilian singer Flora Purim appeared on 'Fourth World – Live at Ronnie Scott's' (1992), an album credited to Fourth World rather than to her individually.

It is precisely this distinction that gives Aymée Nuviola's new album its historical weight. Nuviola is not appearing as a guest member of another ensemble: she is the principal artist, it is her band, her repertoire and her recording project, released internationally under her name and distributed worldwide in the contemporary streaming era.

Historical firsts of this kind require precision. Ronnie Scott's does not publish an exhaustive official registry classifying every recording made at the club by nationality, gender or language since its founding in 1959. The responsible formulation, therefore, is to describe this as the first known recording of its kind, or a highly probable milestone, in the absence of a documented equivalent precedent. Within the records available to date, however, its significance is clear: Aymée Nuviola has opened a new path for Cuban female solo artists in the contemporary recording history of Ronnie Scott's and established a new reference point for Spanish-speaking female vocalists at the venue.

A Recording Born on Stage

The album captures the power of Aymée Nuviola's band in full flight and the spontaneity of a performance conceived as a concert. Aymée is joined by Yorgis Goiricelaya on bass, Juan A. Díaz on drums, José 'Majito' Aguilera on percussion, Julián Ávila on guitar, Yunior Arronte on saxophone and Dayhan Díaz on trumpet, with Kemuel Roig on piano as special guest artist.

Tracklist

01 Bonche

02 Paco

03 Obsesión

04 Salsa Con Timba

05 Quédate

06 Perfidia

07 Se Bailaba Esto

08 Taxista

09 Ese Atrevimiento

The album's liner notes were written by Ted Panken, the respected American jazz journalist, historian and critic whose career spans more than four decades and includes contributions to publications such as DownBeat, JazzTimes and JAZZIZ. His contribution adds critical and historical context to a project documenting a major contemporary Cuban voice entering, as the principal artist, the recording tradition of one of the world's most influential jazz clubs.

A New Cuban Chapter in London

Founded in 1959 in London's Soho, Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club occupies a fundamental place in international jazz history. Generations of essential musicians have appeared on its stage, and its walls have witnessed recordings that are now part of the genre's recorded legacy.

This is not simply about having performed at Ronnie Scott's. It is about having been recorded there; releasing that recording as the principal artist; bringing it to a worldwide audience; and, through it, opening a door that until now had not been documented in this way for a Cuban female solo artist.

That is the true historical significance of 'Aymée Nuviola Feat. Kemuel Roig Live at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club.'

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