Vaticanjail Releases DVSL Single From Upcoming EP THIS COULD HAVE BEEN A TEXT
The track features heavy sub bass and celestial vocal effects exploring liberation and self-acceptance.
Chilean-Irish artist Vaticanjail releases 'DVSL,' the second single from her upcoming EP, this could have been a text, due out October 1.
Liberation and confidence permeate 'DVSL,' a track which explores topics of self discovery, understanding and acceptance. It is the journey Vaticanjail resorts to upon finding a true definition of herself that ultimately did not need to fit into anyone else's prejudicial shape; all bottled in a world of chaos: a Double Vodka Soda Lime.
'DVSL' is messy, but only to anyone who cannot handle it. Essentially, Vaticanjail is speaking to herself by allowing all inner power to be finally embraced fearlessly. As well as speaking to her ex lovers, by regretting and satirically forgiving them for not being able to keep up with her and therefore losing the chance to be in her life; not because they didn't deserve her but because they didn't truly accept her.
Vaticanjail utilizes her signature style to alleviate disorder in sonic world building, with riots made up of heavy sub bass and deep end drum programming; she counter plays by means of hollow pad sequences and soft e-pianos, celestial-like vocal effected stacks and her lyrical choices.
'Keep it light, keep it sweet; keep you lighter handy bitch…' is intended as a portrayal of the hyper feminine (and is a faithful reference to 3 of her best friends' favorite things to say). She proposes that the wrong romantic relationship will not only make you feel inadequate and like you're too much, but also will fail to see your kindness and serenity amongst what they believe to be purely anarchic order.
The citation of her friends in this track is an unquestionable statement that friendship and girlhood have carried her soul through and towards true happiness: it is a testimony of gratefulness for the amazing women she has in her life. The string arrangement sections are a representation of rejoicing-like freedom with friends like a sabbath of witches by the fire, or like girls at a house party taking blurry photos of each other after 3am.
this could have been a text represents the moment in time in relationships where people's affection turns to affliction. Across the EP, Vaticanjail explores the nature of attachment and the acceptance that can come with detachment. Narrating the story of a heart-wrenching journey a lover goes through towards the realization that love's eternity has an expiration date, Vaticanjail highlights the transformation that follows through self permission and search of identity.
The realization at the heart of this could have been a text is ultimately one of transformation. Transitioning from a relationship's indifference, the music represents the awareness, curiosity and transformation that follows in search for identity. Vaticanjail shares releasing the romantic intensity crafted by a relationship and creating a life built through individuality.
Vaticanjail recently played the All Together Now festival on the Global Roots Stage, the Mother Block Party at Dublin Pride with Sofi Tukker, Cakes Da Killer, and was a special guest for Cortisa Star, Slater and Food House at their Dublin shows.
Tracklist
01. BLUE PEN
02. BUBU
03. SUGAR
04. PROMISED
05. LOCK THE DOOR
06. HINT OF FRUIT
07. DVSL
08. THE WRONG ROOM
Photo Credit: Saoirse Gaffey
Photo Credit: Saoirse Gaffey
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