Photos: LIVE ON SUNSET to Transform Sunset Strip Into Free Concert

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The City of West Hollywood has announced Live On Sunset, a free one-day concert transforming the Sunset Strip into a celebration of live music on Saturday, November 14, 2026 between Doheny Drive and San Vicente Boulevard.































For generations, the Sunset Strip has been one of the world's most celebrated music destinations. Live On Sunset brings that legendary vibrance forward, energizing Sunset Boulevard with live performances and affirming the Sunset Strip as an enduring center of music and culture where groundbreaking artists find audiences and legendary venues launch rock-and-roll history.

Live On Sunset is free with registration, featuring one main stage, outdoor activations, food and beverage, and corridor-wide fan engagement. The event builds on a wave of music and cultural momentum on the Sunset Strip during the past year, with previous events that included pop-up performances by Justin Bieber, Sofi Tukker, DJ DNice, and more.

'The Sunset Strip is one of the most legendary music destinations in the world, and Live On Sunset is an opportunity to celebrate that extraordinary legacy while creating an exciting new chapter,' said City of West Hollywood Mayor John Heilman. 'For generations, artists, musicians, and fans have come to the Sunset Strip to experience something they couldn't find anywhere else. We're thrilled to bring live music out onto Sunset Boulevard and invite everyone to experience the energy, creativity, and unmistakable spirit that continue to make the Sunset Strip such an important part of culture.'

For more information about Live On Sunset and to stay up-to-date with lineup announcements, event times and specifics, street closures, and more, visit www.liveonsunsetweho.com and follow www.instagram.com/liveonsunsetweho. For SMS/text message updates, text 'sunset' to (323) 848-5000.

Live On Sunset is produced by JJLA, the events and entertainment agency behind OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride, where artists of all ranges have performed, including the Pussycat Dolls' only North American tour stop, Kylie Minogue, Kesha, Lizzo, Doechii, and more.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...