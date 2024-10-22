Vanessa Béjine to Release Debut Album 'Baal-Perazim' in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising pop artist Vanessa Béjine is set to release her highly anticipated debut album, Baal-Perazim, on November 16, 2024. A bold exploration of personal trials and triumphs, Baal-Perazim serves as a testament to Vanessa's unwavering faith, strength, and artistry. Drawing inspiration from her personal experiences of adversity, ranging from homelessness to emotional and financial struggles, the album captures an empowering narrative of survival and strength through faith.

The album features the empowering anthem "Wicked Women," a track that calls out the toxicity Vanessa faced in her journey - and rises above it with admirable resilience. With lyrics like "Look at all these wicked women / Gathered up to take me down," Vanessa confronts those who sought to undermine her, only to declare her strength with lines such as, "I flourished and survived / The reverse is what you're getting now.

The title track, "Baal-Perazim," embodies the overall message of the album: resilience and empowerment. Meaning "The Lord Of Break Throughs" in Hebrew, this song conveys Vanessa's uplifting message of perseverance, with lyrics like, "Discomfort is where growth lies / In you." The lyrics invite listeners to stand firm in the face of adversity and reminds them that every battle prepares them for their breakthrough.

Produced in collaboration with Eleni Thompson, Baal-Perazim blends pop, dance, and Christian influences to create a unique and uplifting sound. With her deep connection to spirituality and personal growth, Vanessa Béjine invites listeners to embark on a journey of empowerment and self-discovery with each track. It's an album packed with emotion and vulnerability, digging deep into Vanessa's story to explore life's universally relatable challenges and obstacles.

In addition to the music, Vanessa recently launched her own athleisure line, Béjine, and is gearing up for a series of promotional performances and music video releases. Fans can anticipate a music video accompanying the album in the weeks following its release.

Baal-Perazim will be available across all streaming platforms starting November 8, 2024. Follow Vanessa Béjine's journey on Instagram, Spotify, and other social platforms for updates, live performances, and more.

