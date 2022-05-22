Vancouver Pop-Punks Chief State Share New Single and Video Off of Upcoming LP

Vancouver, BC pop-punks Chief State have released another new single titled "Out For Me," off their upcoming and long-awaited debut full-length 'Waiting For Your Colours,' set for release via Mutant League Records on July 1.

Stream "Out For Me" here: https://orcd.co/nkg7emb

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/9yYpxQcZoHs

Directed by Miguel Barbosa at Yeah Films

Pre-Save The Album 'Waiting For Your Colours' here: https://orcd.co/wfyc

Pre-Order Vinyl/Merch Here: https://www.mutantleaguerecords.com

The follow-up to the band's 2021 stand-alone single "Metaphors" and 2020 breakthrough EP 'Tough Love,' 'Waiting For Your Colours' is the culmination of 5 years of relentless hustle (not to mention a boatload of blood, sweat, and tears).

The journey to get here began with frontman Fraser Simpson, who at an impasse in his life, decided on a whim to leave his home in the UK for Japan in 2014 and eventually move to North America to form a band via Craigslist, where he connected with Nik Pang, Chloe Kavanagh, Justin Pham and Joseph Soderholm to create Chief State.

Uncertainty, longing, a search for meaning, and assessing life choices make up the themes on the new album, which chronicles closing out your 20s

at a crossroads and examining where we belong, our place in the world, and allowing ourselves the time to figure it all out.

Simpson says, "There's definitely a coming of age theme on the new album. We're asking ourselves: What am I looking to get out of life, out of being in a band? What joys do I want to pursue and where do I want to place my energy moving forward? We've come to the realization that we all need to stress less on the things we can't control and enjoy more of what we have, what we can control and the journey itself."

Collectively the band members spent their young adult lives struggling mentally, emotionally and financially, in pursuit of their dreams, but the grind appears to have paid off, as Chief State is now on the cusp of something great!

With an ever-growing legion of fans in their corner, a reputation for stellar live shows, and a new album's worth of kickass songs in their arsenal, 2022 is shaping up to be the year of Chief State.

Tour Dates:

Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Vancouver, BC - Buddha's

Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Seattle, WA - Funhouse

w/ Calling All Captains

Wed, Jun 8, 2022 Portland, OR - Mano Oculta

Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Midtown

Fri, Jun 10, 2022 Cupertino, CA - The X Bar

Sat, Jun 11, 2022 Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

Sun, Jun 12, 2022 Los Angeles, CA - Los Globos

Tue, Jun 14, 2022 Mesa, AZ - Rebel Lounge

Wed, Jun 15, 2022 El Paso, TX - Raves Club

Thu, Jun 16, 2022 Arlington, TX Mavericks

Fri, Jun 17, 2022 Houston, TX - Acadia Bar & Grill

Sat, Jun 18, 2022 Austin, TX - Mohawk

Sun, Jun 19, 2022 New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

Tue, Jun 21, 2022 Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

Wed, Jun 22, 2022 Greer, SC - The Spinning Jenny

Thu, Jun 23, 2022 Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar

w/ Settle Your Scores & Wilmette

Fri, Jun 24, 2022 Canton, OH - The Auricle

Sat, Jun 25, 2022 Covington, KY - Madison Live

Sun, Jun 26, 2022 Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

Tue, Jun 28, 2022 Louisville, KY - Mag Bar

Thu, Jun 30, 2022 St. Louis, MO - Duck Room

Fri, Jul 1, 2022 Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

Sat, Jul 2, 2022 Chicago, IL - Subterranean

W/ Brooklane

Sun, Jul 3, 2022 Madison, WI - TBA

Tue, Jul 5, 2022 Fargo, ND - The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

Wed, Jul 6, 2022 Minneapolis, MN - Midway Saloon

Thu, Jul 7, 2022 Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar

Fri, Jul 8, 2022 Denver, CO - Moe's Original

Sat, Jul 9, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT - The Loading Dock

Tickets: https://www.chiefstate.com/shows

Track Listing:

1. Continental Drift

2. Team Wiped

3. Out For Me

4. Wasting Away

5. Drown

6. Burning Out

7. Losing Sleep

8. 22 Reasons

9. Kills The Loved, Haunts The Free

10. Sakura

https://www.facebook.com/chiefstate

Photo Credits: Lindsey Blane