Valley Re-Release Debut Album 'MAYBE' on Vinyl for 5-Year Anniversary

Valley have officially re-released their debut album MAYBE on vinyl marking its 5-year anniversary. This special edition comes as a double gatefold clear vinyl LP featuring new artwork and eight bonus tracks from the original pressing including two previously unreleased demos. The album is available now via Capitol Records / Universal Music Canada.

Karah James (drums, vocals) reflects on this milestone, saying: “It’s been five years since MAYBE. This record changed our lives. We wrote and recorded it in Mickey’s parents’ basement in the suburbs of Toronto, with no idea what we were doing, but we longed to figure it out, to become experts at …whatever it was. But when it comes to creativity, being an expert isn’t the point.

MAYBE was an experiment, a discovery, a beginning. It was only after making three more bodies of work that we realized how important it is to approach art with a beginner’s mind. Being new at something can be frustrating; we all want to become masters right away. But there’s something powerful about letting go of what you know and creating like an amateur. The early stages of anything, raw, uncertain, and precious, can never be recreated. That’s why this album is so special to us.

Through MAYBE, we met so many of you. It took us around the world for the first time. We saw songs we wrote as teenagers and in our early 20s become symbols of growing up, songs about first love, the complexity of the world, life, death and everything in between. Over the past five years, we’ve realized how much this era of our band shaped the way we think about time, growth, and what it means to connect with others.

“MAYBE you’ve graduated school, started a new job, lost loved ones, or experienced countless other milestones with this album by your side. Whatever the last five years have looked like for you, if Valley was eve a small part of your journey, we’re honored. Thank you for making us part of your life’s soundtrack.”

Valley are wrapping up the North American leg of their Water The Flowers, Pray For A Garden tour in Toronto on December 13th. They will be out opening for Arkells this week across parts of Ontario. In early 2025, Valley will embark upon their first EU/UK tour. See all dates here.

The band’s current single “Bass Player’s Brother” holds the #4 on the alternative radio chart in Canada, while the title track “Water The Flowers, Pray For A Garden” is being prominently featured in the #1 hit Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

Tracklisting for MAYBE:

Maybe There's Still A Light In The House Closer To The Picture Loop Love Namedropper Push For Yellow (Shelter) A Phone Call In Amsterdam Boys And Girls Of 2018 And Everything In Between Park Bench Stocks S.O Bailey Sports Car Headphones Nowhere Fast Watery Brain Boys And Girls Of 2018 And Everything In Between - Reprise/Orchestration (feat. Ben J. Lee) Nowhere Fast - Reprise/Orchestration (feat. Ben J. Lee) A Phone Call In Amsterdam - Acoustic New York (Push For Yellow Demo) Hudson (Demo)

ABOUT VALLEY

Juno Award nominated band Valley returned this year with their most intimate and personal record yet. Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden which is an exploration of grief and resilience from one of today’s most exciting alternative-pop bands.

Since forming in 2016, Valley have accrued over 1 billion streams globally, having appeared on viral charts in the US, Philippines, Korea, Japan and more. Along with their three Juno Award nominations, the band has also garnered praise from Consequence, Wonderland, American Songwriter and CBC. Helping prompt much of their global recognition was “Like 1999,” a gold certified hit that went viral on TikTok.

The band have received high praise from various media outlets IN 2024 including CBC Q with Tom Power, Exclaim! Magazine, BeatRoute Magazine, CBC Music, Indie 88, The Edge 102, The Surge FM, SiriusXM and many more.

﻿Valley have also become known for their high-energy live shows, which have been brought to renowned festivals like Osheaga, Calgary Stampede, Life Is Beautiful, Governors Ball, Slow Life and Wunderstruck as well as their debut US TV performance as part of Stephen Colbert’s #LiveAtHome session. Having opened for artists like Arkells, Lennon Stella, Dermot Kennedy, COIN and the Band CAMINO, Valley also nearly sold out their current and first-ever North American headlining tour.

Photo credit: Becca Hamel

