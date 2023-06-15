VOICE OF BACEPROT Release Anti-War Anthem 'What's The Holy (Nobel) Today?'

Indonesian all-girl rock trio VOICE OF BACEPROT are not ones to shy away from tackling difficult topics surrounding global affairs.

The group have faced opposition since their beginnings from conservative Muslims because they perform heavy rock/metal music while wearing hijabs and because of their gender which inspired their ground-breaking, critically acclaimed singles such as “God, Allow Me (Please) to Play Music,” “[NOT] PUBLIC PROPERTY” and “PMS.”

Following the May release of their socially conscious single “The Enemy of Earth Is You,” VOICE OF BACEPROT deliver a fierce anthem against war with their volcanic new single "What's the Holy (Nobel) Today?" out today, June 15, digitally.

Taken from their upcoming debut album RETAS arriving July 13 via 12WIRED, the breathlessly paced track picks up the rallying cry of Rage Against The Machine with a mesmerizing, insistent guitar riff and plea from vocalist/guitarist Marsya, bassist Widi, and drummer Sitti denouncing the numerous wars ravaging the world, all of which are tearing apart the lives of countless innocent people. Listen to “What's the Holy (Nobel) Today?” here: https://li.sten.to/whats-the-holy-nobel-today.

"One of the most gut-wrenching topics that drains us emotionally are the horrors of war,” shares Marsya. “The biggest casualties of wars are always civilians, mostly women and children. This song made us dream that perhaps one day, our united voice in rejecting war could be heard by the world. Our dream has always been to be a part of that voice, shouting against war regardless of its reasoning.”

"You can read what the single is really about between the lines,” says Sitti. “We wanted to express our experience of being trapped in a ‘war’ of our own, one which involved us being bullied on social media. People would attack us with such intense fury through negative comments even though we have never shown aggression towards anyone.”

“With ‘What’s the Holy (Nobel) Today?’ we are declaring that no positives can be taken from any war, wars separate and destroy,” exclaims Widi. “There is a political war just around the corner: the Indonesian presidential election. During previous elections, we were segregated from one another and turned against each other, even those from our closest social circle. We should learn not to let it happen again."

VOICE OF BACEPROT are excited to spread their music and engage activism with audiences across the globe. The trio recently announced their first-ever U.S. tour later this summer from August 3 to 19 which includes a stop at Head In The Clouds Los Angeles festival.

The headlining run will see the band bring their energized live performance to club stages across several major music markets including Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.voiceofbaceprot.com/tour. See dates listed below.

“RETAS Tour 2023” Dates:

8/3 - Los Angeles, CA – El Cid

8/5 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Grill

8/6 - Pasadena, CA – Head In The Clouds Festival

8/8 - Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

8/9 - Detroit, MI – The Shelter

8/11 - Pittsburgh, PA – Hard Rock Café

8/12 - Boston, MA – The Middle East Downstairs

8/13 - New York City, NY – Gramercy Theatre

8/15 - Washington, DC – Union Stage

8/18 - Oakland, CA – The New Parish

8/19 - San Diego, CA – The Stage Room UCSD

