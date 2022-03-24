VOCE NOVA Releases New Mashup of

America's Got Talent duo VOCE NOVA is known for pushing the boundaries of classical crossover music with their unique arrangements for some of the world's most beloved songs, and their latest release, "I Will Always Love You vs. Come What May", truly tugs at the heart strings.

Natalia Tsvi and Gilad Paz sang the Moulin Rouge tune in their very first performances as a duo back in 2018, and have been thinking of a way to add the beautiful duet to their catalog ever since.

In 2021 they decided, along with co-producer Lisa Katz-Paz, to combine the movie musical favorite (which also became a Broadway hit) with the Dolly Parton song "I Will Always Love You", made famous by Whitney Houston in the soundtrack to her 1992 acting debut, The Bodyguard.

After the mashup received enthusiastic responses from audiences in 2021, the duo decided to record it for worldwide streaming release in late February 2022. You can listen to it on your favorite streaming platform, or watch the video by clicking below

The track was created by VOCE NOVA's music producer Assaf Averbuch, and the vocals were recorded at Mirrortone Studios in NYC by James Quesada who also mixed and mastered the song.

Check out VOCE NOVA's website for more songs, videos, and information for booking events and upcoming shows.