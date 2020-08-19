VIDEO: bloody white Releases VHS Music Video With New Single 'first time'

His debut EP 'you'd walk right over me' will be released September 9.

bloody white is poised as a breakout new artist. His buzzy lo-fi electronic Pop single "tongue tied, has garnered over two million plays across all streaming platforms since its February release, receiving editorial support from Spotify's Fresh Finds and Lorem playlists. He followed that up with his tumultuous performance on second single "funeral," shattering his teen angst and vulnerability with honesty and rawness. Today, bloody white premieres his favorite track off his forthcoming debut EP, "first time."

Watch the music video for 'first time' below!

"first time" is about a lot of things," says bloody white. I wrote it initially about the first time with the girl that I loved. Sonically, it encapsulates the feeling that a lot of my favorite movie scores give me, especially the ending, which I wanted to be the climax of that moment," he continues.

The feeling of that final chorus manifests in a very cinematic way, while lyrically it reveals the need for more love and attention - a reflection that many have experienced this whole last year.

"The first time I could hardly move, it's like the first time and I DON'T know what to do, and you just pause time, and you lose yourself inside my breath, now DON'T lie, know that you won't stop at nothing left." - lyric from bloody white "first time."

The songs off of his debut EP "you'd walk right over me" were written while bloody white was 17 and 18, exhibiting an artist who is still evolving, yet illustrates his skillful songwriting - both compelling and charismatic.

The self-taught 20 year old singer/songwriter/producer has been crafting electronic beats since the young age of 11 from his bedroom. By trial and error, his distinct samples reflect fearlessness, driven by hooks of refreshing and exciting sounds. Having grown up on the piano as an instrument of choice, it's no wonder he transitioned over to synths and keys.

All the songs on his debut EP are entirely self-written, produced, performed, mixed and mastered, and are an accumulation from his formative years to his struggles that he faced leading up to being a teenager - coming to terms with addiction, and as he says, "the self inflicted b.s." that he put onto himself.

Everything about bloody white is DIY, including the series of his homemade videos which all capture a certain nostalgia. Shot entirely with his vintage VHS camera that he's had since childhood in his hometown near Santa Barbara, they mark the first opportunity for his early and new fans to get an inside look into his world. 'first time' follows bloody white's videos for both 'tongue tied' and 'funeral' which were released last month.

Photo Credit: Brighton Galvan

