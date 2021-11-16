VIDEO: Weakened Friends Release 'Everything Is Better'

Don Giovanni Records has just released the new music video and single from Portland, Maine indie-rock band WEAKENED FRIENDS. The track - titled "Everything Is Better" - is out now across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp. The single is the third and final to be released from the band's forthcoming sophomore full-length album Quitter to be released this Friday November 19, 2021. The album is available for pre-order now.

Alongside the "Everything Is Better" single, the band have released a music video, which can be seen below!

Anyone who's experienced a particularly rough breakup knows the feeling of being made to be the villain. On "Everything Is Better," Weakened Friends accept and lean into that role, singing "you say I don't care, so I won't care". The falling out described on this track is platonic, not romantic, but the repeated assurance that "everything is better when you're not around," is a brutal takedown of a hook that shows friend breakups can be just as harsh, if not worse.

The music video splices together live performance footage with some post-apocalyptic Super-8 beach scenes complete with hazmat suits on an otherwise normal-seeming sunny summer day.

Weakened Friends dive into the honest truth of being a working musician on Quitter, reflecting on lost friendships and self-worth swallowed up by burnout. Songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist Sonia Sturino is supported by Annie Hoffman (bass/vocals) and Adam Hand (drums), filling out a mature and emotive sound.

Central to the record thematically is the empty threat of quitting music and "getting a real job." Sturino wrestles with her relationship with music on the title track, shouting "I love it, but it never really feels okay" over scorching guitars. Despite the implications of the title, quitting is not an option for the band. Even as friends settle into adulthood, Weakened Friends find themselves trapped in a fortress of their own creation, inseparably attached to the eternal youthfulness of life in music. In this liminal zone, life passes by and friendships are weakened, and Quitter takes plenty of time to mourn these losses.