VIDEO: Waxflower Reveal Video for Latest Single 'Soak'

Brisbane-based Waxflower have revealed their brand new video for latest single, Soak. Perfectly encapsulating frontman Tristan Higginson's raw and emotive vocals, the video sees him being force-fed red pills, and later waking up on a bed floating on eerily desolate water. Directed by the band's guitarist Nick Hargens and Tristan's brother Giles Higginson.

Tristan has said of the video, "'Soak' was our most ambitious shoot yet in both premise and scale. Though I was both pushed out into a lake on a mattress, as well as tied up and manhandled, the full band shots were the hardest. The heat of the room coupled with the high energy required had my heart rate through the roof - a great way to get me into character as the health panicked hypochondriac I was when the song was penned. The video provides an abstract look into these struggles through bizarre instances of internal conflict."

Nick continued, "The music video for 'Soak' was partly undiscovered ground for us. We really wanted to make something that wasn't so predominately band performance focused, something that was able to share some of the story about the song and the lyrical content. I was really excited to have Giles Higginson come onboard and assist direct with me, he brought some really cool ideas to the table as well as working with my rough plans already to help shape something that is really special."

Giles added, "For the 'Soak' visuals we wanted to try and capture the heavy & chaotic themes of the song. We tried to explore different representations of feeling trapped and how Tristan was able to ease some of that pressure."

"Soak" marks the band's compelling and mature new era, and is on a great trajectory. It has garnered solid support from Spotify where it was added to playlists including Pop Punk's Not Dead (484k likes), the locker (139k likes) and Rock Out (76k likes), and also Apple's New In Rock and Amazon Music's Punk Scene and Fresh Rock.

Earlier this year saw Waxflower release their highly-anticipated EP, We Might Be Alright via Rude Records. Comprising of 5 tracks, the EP explores themes such as hopefulness, finding strength within yourself and unity. These include previously released singles "Again" and "Not Alone," "Food For Your Garden," "Fake Frown" and title-track "We Might Be Alright."

Waxflower have been cutting their teeth on the live scene over the last couple of years, supporting the likes of The Maine, Simple Plan and Stand Atlantic. The four-piece just recently played The Zoo's Anti-Social Series and Scorched Festival, and Ric's Backyard in Brisbane for Mountain Goat Valley Crawl Festival, before also selling out their largest headline show to date!

Watch the new music video here: