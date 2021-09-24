VIDEO: Watch NE-YO's New Music Video for 'What If'

Motown Records/Compound Entertainment has released NE-YO's first new single of 2021, "What If."

The shimmering dancefloor banger finds NE-YO recalling a lost love and wondering what would have happened if they hadn't parted. The three-time GRAMMY® winner recorded "What If" in London with producers Ebenezer and Magnus Klausen. Curtis "Sauce" Wilson produced the vocals.

NE-YO performs along with a troupe of dancers in the striking black & white video for "What If," which was made in partnership with Shutterstock.

He has proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the recording studio and on stage. The Las Vegas native quickly became known as a go-to hitmaker, penning bangers like Rihanna's "Unfaithful," "Russian Roulette," and "Take a Bow," along with Beyoncé's 2006 breakup anthem "Irreplaceable" and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, among others.

NE-YO's film and television credits also include "World of Dance," "Save the Last Dance," "Battle: Los Angeles," "Stomp the Yard," George Lucas' "Red Tails," "Empire," "The Wiz Live!" and "Step Up: High Water."

Watch the new music video here: