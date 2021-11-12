VIDEO: Watch Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer & Madeline Edwards Perform at the CMA Awards

In one of the most celebrated moments of the night, New Artist of the Year-nominee Mickey Guyton performed her original song "Love My Hair" alongside Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards at the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

Earning a standing ovation from the Bridgestone Arena audience, the moving performance "brought a new and necessary perspective to the stage" according to The Tennessean and it was named one of the best moments of the night by Billboard, New York Post, PEOPLE, The Washington Post, USA Today, Variety, Vulture and more.

Introduced by Faith Fennidy, who inspired the song after being sent home for hair deemed "too distracting" by her teacher. Guyton wrote "Love My Hair," off her recent debut album Remember Her Name, with Anna Krantz after seeing a video of Fennidy on that fateful day. "Seeing this young girl's embarrassment after being told her hair was too distracting brought me back to my own struggles with self-love," shares Guyton. "I wanted to write a song to this little girl facing adversity because of what God gave her." Fennidy says Guyton's song shows "how you turn something very painful into something very positive."

Guyton had a very specific vision in mind for the performance that was brought to life by creative director Jemel McWilliams, stylist Memsor, and hair stylist Naeemah LaFond. Allure says the moment was "an amazing celebration of Black hair at the Country Music Awards."

Watch the new performance here: