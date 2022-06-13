VIDEO: Watch Harry Styles Perform 'Boyfriends' for THE FIRST TAKE

Japanese YouTube channel 'The First Take' has released their newest episode featuring Harry Styles. Watch the one-shot performance of Harry's song "Boyfriends," from his latest album Harry's House, below!

'THE FIRST TAKE' is a YouTube channel from Japan that films and releases videos featuring artist performances shot in a single take. The channel has over 6 million subscribers - the most out of all omnibus music channels in Japan. Performances are filmed in a pure white space with the artist in front of a single mic. The production is simple and stripped down, and the resulting footage highlights the artist's pure talent.

Harry Styles released his critically acclaimed album Harry's House on May 20, making its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, No.1 on the UK album charts, as well as No. 1 on the Spotify Weekly Top Albums Global charts, while "As It Was" completes a two-month streak at No. 1 on Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global charts, and continues to dominate charts around the world.

Grammy Award-winning artist Harry Styles released his solo debut album Harry Styles to critical acclaim, topping charts in more than 50 countries globally. His blockbuster sophomore album Fine Line was released in 2019 to record-setting commercial success - it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200, making him the first UK male artist to debut at number one with first two albums.

The album featured hit singles like "Adore You," "Lights Up," "Golden," and "Treat People With Kindness." "Watermelon Sugar" became his first Number One single, and won him his first Grammy, for Best Pop Solo Performance, as well as the 2021 BRIT Award for Best British Single. The album was the most recent album honored in Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time."

In April 2022, Styles released the first single from his third album, "As It Was," which became an instant record-breaking hit, debuting at Number One in both the U.S. and the U.K. "As It Was" became the most-streamed song in the U.S. in a single day in Spotify history, as well as the most streamed song globally in a single day of 2022. His 3rd album Harry's House, released May 20th, is his most intimate and personal body of work to date, and is already on its way to become 2022's biggest hit so far.

Styles headlined the legendary Coachella Festival on April 15 and 22. He will take Love on Tour worldwide this summer, starting June 11 in Glasgow.

Watch the new performance here: