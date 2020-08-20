VIDEO: WEISS and Harry Romero Drop Rave-Inspired Official Video for New Single 'Where Do We Go?'

The video is directed and produced by Loz Visuals.

House music icons WEISS and Harry Romero have unveiled the official video for their collaborative single 'Where Do We Go?', out 20th August on Island Records.

Watch below!

Documenting groups of friends on their way to a rave, the official video for 'Where Do We Go?' channels an early-90s aesthetic, right down to the cars, the clothes and the drinks. Directed and produced by Loz Visuals (whose previous clients include My Nu Leng, KOAN Sound, Nike and Red Bull), the nostalgic visuals successfully capture the raw energy and excitement attached to such an experience, ideally complementing the vibe of the track itself, which has already amassed close to 1 million Spotify streams.

Director Loz Visuals explains: "Transformative experience is commonplace in any young person's life, however this time it takes place in a defiant illegal rave scene during early 90s Britain. Two typically atypical groups weave their way through archaic places and forgotten formats, meeting on the doorstep of a mega night ahead."

Following on from 80s-infused house cut 'First Sight', 'Where Do We Go?' is the second installment of WEISS' multi-track story exploring themes of creative expression, unity, love, and positivity inspired by memories and impressions of formative raving years with good friends, new friends and strangers alike.

WEISS has circled the globe countless times to complete tours worldwide, in the latter part of 2019 he embarked on his biggest ever tours of North America and Oceania covering 30 dates across 7 weeks including performances at EDC in Mexico City, Electro Zoo in New York, All My Friends in Los Angeles, Harbour Life in Sydney, Petting Zoo in Melbourne and many more, ending the year at London's coveted Brixton Academy on New Years Eve.

A legend of the scene, Harry 'Choo Choo' Romero has been DJing and making house music for over 25 years, started his own label Bambossa, and performed at some of the world's biggest clubs and festivals.

The official video for 'Where Do We Go?' is the perfect visual accompaniment for a track that's equal parts classic and modern.

