VIDEO: UK's Scalping Share New Video 'Tether' (feat. DÆMON)

Following the release of their debut album Void to rapturous critical acclaim, and straight from their sold out headline show at fabric earlier this month and a fantastic show at The Great Escape, SCALPING share the video for album single "Tether" and a string of new live dates.

The track features Oakland-based vocalist and experimenter DÆMON, whose kinetic, aggressive, and demonic futurist emcee vocals take center stage and elevate the chugging industrial instrumental.

DÆMON, aka Jahsiri Asabi-Shakir, uses lyricism as a means to express a full spectrum of emotions, abstract ideas, and social commentary. DÆMON draws from his personal experience for inspiration in a dissociative, non-committal manner, illustrating vivid imagery through storytelling and an array of literary devices.

"For the music video, we really wanted to emulate a computer game and push the digital world. So we went with a first-person POV, and it all falls apart by the end. It provides a certain nostalgia to the eras of DOOM and other games from our generation." - Jamie Harding

"Tether was the first song that came together for the album back before the first lockdown and really felt like the start of the next chapter of the band.

"Almost immediately we knew we wanted to get vocals on this track and we were tearing our hair out trying to find vocalists who felt appropriate. Between hearing DÆMON's 'DXE' EP on Infinite Machine and his lyrics often centered around technology it seemed like an obvious fit.

"After months of back and forth across continents and various versions of demos being spliced together, we eventually landed on a version of the vocals which showcased so many of DÆMON's vocal styles but still left space for the track to breathe. The final vocals were recorded remotely in a studio in Paris. This was the first Scalping track with vocals to be finished and we're really excited about doing more features again in the future." - SCALPING

Watch the new music video here:

SCALPING Live dates

Wide Awake - 27th May

Dot to Dot (Bristol) - 28th May

Dot to Dot (Nottingham) - 29th May

Standon Calling - 22nd July

RESET Festival - 29th July

Micro Festival - 5th August

Manchester Psych Festival - 3rd September

End of the Road - 4th September

On Void, SCALPING are heavy metal in 4D; the sound is moody, distorted and rhythmic, but the use of electronic techniques gives the finer details room to breathe. Their early lust for "all loudness, no nuance" has cooled, too, making more space for experimentation. Tracks such as "Tether", featuring Oakland rapper DÆMON, puts a modern, metal twist on Bristolian trip-hop.

Due out 29th April via Houndstooth, the record comes on the heels of an extremely exciting 2021 for the band, which saw them play to sold-out crowds at the Roundhouse twice in two weeks - both on tour with Squarepusher and at Pitchfork Festival London - as well as selling out their own headline date at Peckham Audio, and releasing two widely acclaimed EPs titled "FLOOD" and "FLOOD Remixed", the latter of which featured treatments from producers Hodge, Azu Tiwaline, object blue, AQXDM and Laurel Halo, and Scottish instrumental rock legends Mogwai

As SCALPING's sound becomes more adventurous, so has their aesthetic, the technically impressive animation uses richly coloured and textured sequences to compliment the bands darker narratives: of paranoia and surrender, with cinematic elements of science fiction, body horror and technology's dominance over man.