VIDEO: Troye Sivan Shares Music Video for 'Angel Baby'

Troye Sivan has shared the official video for his first single of 2021, "Angel Baby." Sivan is joined in the provocative clip by a multitude of "angel babies" who amp up the song's romantic vibe.

Luke Gilford (Christina Aguilera, Blood Orange), who also helmed the 2017 video for Sivan's "Heaven," directed. View "Angel Baby," which was shot in New York City, below!

Since its release in September by Capitol Records, "Angel Baby" has amassed over 31 million combined global streams. Troye, who recently walked in the Savage X Fenty runway show and attended the Met Gala, has amassed over 10 billion combined global streams, including one billion video streams, over the course of his career.

In A Dream, which followed in 2020, included the hits "Take Yourself Home" and "Easy." Troye later teamed up with Kacey Musgraves on a new version of "Easy," which featured Mark Ronson, which has racked up over 74 million combined streams worldwide. "You," Troye's recent collaboration with Regard and Tate McRae, has become a top 10 hit at Top 40 radio, marking his highest-charting single at the format. The track, which climbed to the No. 1 position on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, has amassed over 200 million combined global streams.

His numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy, three MTV Europe Music awards and two GLAAD Media wins. "Revelation," his collaboration with Jónsi for the film Boy Erased - which Troye co-starred in - was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar. "Louder Than Bombs," a track Troye co-wrote, is featured on the BTS album Map of The Soul:7, which debuted at #1 in the U.S., Korea, Australia and around the world in 2020.

Watch the new music video here: