VIDEO: Tove Lo Releases 'How Long' Music Video

Today, GRAMMY® Award nominated, multi-platinum-selling artist Tove Lo reveals the KENTEN-directed music video for 'How Long." The track was hailed by MTV as "ecstasy to the ears," with Billboard lauding it "a welcome distraction" and Uproxxpraising the "honest lyrics about love, betrayal and denial."

Speaking about the collaboration, Tove Lo reveals, "'How Long' is about love, betrayal and denial. It was one of the few songs that came together for me during quarantine, and I think it's so beautiful in all its darkness."

Following the success of her fourth studio album 'Sunshine Kitty,' Tove Lo made her acting debut, starring in the critically acclaimedErik Poppe-directed feature film The Emigrants. Currently, she is in the recording studio working on new music, and is slated to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival (tickets) and Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (tickets) this summer, with more live dates to be added soon. Purchase tickets and keep up to date by visiting here.

Watch the new music video here: