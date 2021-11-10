VIDEO: Tori Amos Shares 'Spies' Lyric Video

A trailblazing musician, author and activist, Tori Amos' new album Ocean to Ocean was recently released to widespread acclaim by fans and media alike. Today, she shares a brilliant new animated lyric video for album single "Spies".

Propelled by locomotive bass and drums and Tori's singular lush pop production, "Spies" is an endearing account of the bats and other creepy-crawlies that entered the Cornish house terrorizing her daughter Tash at night. The song's Helen Ward-illustrated visual is a breathtaking and playful work of art that will be sure to transfix viewers.

Ocean to Ocean is Amos' most personal work in years - an album bursting with warmth and connection, with deep roots in her earliest song writing. As communities around the world suffered the loss of life, live music, travel, and much at all to observe, Tori had a difficult time during the pandemic.

She descended to an emotional state lower than she had been to for a long time - but the depths became creative, forcing a return to the kind of introspection she recognised from her debut album Little Earthquakes. The new collection is an expression of kinship and love, of emotional and geographical dislocation. It explores environmental concerns, the restraints of the pandemic for those on the cusp of adulthood, empowerment, loss & healing delivered with Tori's trademark urgency and passion.

A pioneer across multiple platforms, Tori Amos' second book RESISTANCE, a New York Times Bestseller, was released in 2020. Unrepentant Geraldines was her eighth studio album to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 Chart. Her decidedly feminist stage musical The Light Princess debuted at #2 on the Broadway Billboard Chart.

Nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, she was the first major label artist to offer a single for download, has had her songs turned into graphic novels and has produced ground-breaking videos throughout her career. In late 2016 she released the title song "Flicker" to the acclaimed Netflix documentary Audrie and Daisy, addressing issues of high school rape. A noted humanitarian, Tori was the first public voice for RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network), which is the United States' largest anti-sexual assault organization, and continues to be member of its National Leadership Council.

Watch the new lyric video here: