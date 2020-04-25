VIDEO: The Rolling Stones' 'Living In A Ghost Town' Hits Number One Spot on iTunes; Listen to the Song Here!

According to Deadline, The Rolling Stones have hit the number one spot on iTunes with their surprise new single 'Living in a Ghost Town.'

It's been over 40 years since the band's last number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The band has not released a new song since "Doom and Gloom" and "One More Shot" in 2012.

Mick Jagger said he thought the new song "would resonate through the times that we're living in right now." However, "Living in a Ghost Town" was written a year ago.

"We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing," said Keith Richards. "And then sh*t hit the fan [and] Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it."

