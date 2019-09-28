VIDEO: The Aristocats Sing Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' in Fan-Made Mashup Video

Broadway has always known that cats can sing, but did we know they sing Lizzo?

A fan of the singer's made a mashup video, lining up Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" with the animated film The Aristocats.

The video was so good, Lizzo herself reposted it to her Instagram page.

Watch it below!

The video was originally created by self-proclaimed "Lizzbian" Brendan Carey, who shared the video to his Instagram account.

Lizzo is currently on the road again on her sold out "Cuz I Love You Too Tour," the second leg of her international "Cuz I Love You Tour." Dates for the "Cuz I Love You Too Tour" which kicked off on September 7th at New Orleans' The Filmore and wrap in San Francisco at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Ocotber 28th. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.lizzomusic.com/tour.

Lizzo released her Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records debut album, CUZ I LOVE YOU to much critical acclaim on April 19th and the album debuted at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, marking her first Billboard 200 entry. CUZ I LOVE YOU is also the #1 Pop album, #1 Digital album, #1 new release debut album and #2 on the Billboard Top Albums chart.

In addition, Lizzo has been featured in a remarkable range of worldwide media outlets and national publications, spanning The New York Times, GQ, Billboard, TIME, Entertainment Weekly and Playboy to the covers of V Magazine, New York Magazine's Spring Fashion Issue, Allure, Essence and more. Additionally, Lizzo attended this year's annual Met Gala with Marc Jacobs.





