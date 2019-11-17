VIDEO: Stream Celine Dion's New Album 'Courage' Now!

Celine Dion's new album, Courage, has officially been released.

Stream the full album in the playlist below!

Celine is currently on her 'Courage World Tour.' Stopping in over 50 cities across the U.S. and Canada, the massive tour kicked off with the first of three concerts in Quebec City before heading to Montreal for a six-show residency. For tour information visit celinedion.com.

With more than 250 millions albums sold around the world, Celine is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history. She has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 JUNO Awards and an astonishing 40 Félix Awards. She remains one of the most sought-after recording artists, receiving the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016 the Billboard Music Awards presented her with the lifetime achievement Icon Award. In April, Celine was named L'Oréal Paris' newest global spokesperson.





