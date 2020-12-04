VIDEO: Spacette Debuts New Music Video for 'Sweat'

Today Spacette are sharing their new music video for "Sweat" and BTRtoday has the premiere. Spacette will be self-releasing their debut Spacette EP next Friday, December 11, 2020.

Spacette is an LA-based band whose music might sound like if Heroes-era Bowie did an album with Gary Numan and Debbie Harry, seen through a modern lens. Thematically, the sonic and lyrical content inhabit worlds of classic dystopian sci-fi (think Bladerunner, Tron, 1984) and were created in a lived experience closer to those stories than they expected could become reality.

Beginning in March of 2020, LA-based Jordan Heimburger, having spent the previous several years as a touring and recording guitar side-guy (The Feed, John Henry, Kevin Bowers' Nova), translated the experience of pandemic life into a collection of songs, drawing inspiration from dystopian scifi movies and books that seemed to be coming to life. As songs took shape, Jordan reached out to LA musicians Ann Louise Thaiss (solo artist, Honey Whiskey Trio), whose voice is on all of the songs on the EP, Heather Rivas on keys (solo artist), and Doug Organ on keys (Here Lies Man, Stunt Double, producer/engineer), to add parts and solo features.

Remote recording collaborations became a focus for Spacette's process, and opened the door to curate parts from drummers Kevin Bowers (The Feed, Kevin Bowers' Nova), Tony Barbata (John Henry, Laren Loveless), and John Pessoni (The Urge), saxophonist Ben Reece (The Feed, Ben Reece Unity Quartet), and additional vocals from Bryan Hoskins (John Henry).

Jason MacIntyre at Sawhorse Studios put the finishing touches on the mixes, just having finished projects with The Psychedelic Furs, Nick Lowe, and Ludo, and tracked Bowers' drums.

Photo credit: Anna Azarov

