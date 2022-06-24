VIDEO: Sam Fischer Releases Video for 'All My Loving'

Sam Fischer has shared the official video for his emotive new single All My Loving, through RCA Records which follows his recent single Hopeless Romantic, hit song This City and duet with Demi Lovato What Other People Say.

The beautifully shot cinematic visual, directed by Harry Law, depicts Sam presenting us with a cast of characters moving in and out of the throes of every stage of love. New love, self-love and enduring love all take centre stage in the colourful and endearing video that truly matches the infectious, vibrant energy of 'All My Loving'.

Speaking about the video, Director Harry Law says: 'In 'All my loving', itself an all-encompassing and seductive title, we wanted to manoeuvre Sam in and out of love-drunk vignettes. Amongst a circus of weird and wonderful characters, Sam becomes observer, narrator and tour guide through a host of affections.

From self-love to sensual love; enduring, obsessive, unconditional, innocent and more - we see that it truly is a many splendoured thing. We are all capable of being each one of these throughout our lifetimes. In the runtime of the song, we wanted to put an audience through every one of these stages. Sam's honest and vulnerable song is a celebration of the peculiar feeling that causes it all, and we hope the film is too'.

Sam Fischer adds: 'The concept of "All My Loving" was to show all the different types of lovers we become or encounter throughout our lives. I'd like to say the crew absolutely nailed it. so excited for you to see'

All My Loving, co-written and produced with Steve Mac during the pandemic, is a soulful and heartfelt song about having an honest conversation with yourself to do better. It builds to a euphoric and passionate chorus of declarations that showcase Sam's powerful vocals. Sam says;

Sam's debut single This City currently stands at over 500 million worldwide streams and 4 million worldwide sales and stayed in the UK Top 20 for 11 weeks. The track is also double platinum in Australia, platinum in the UK and Gold in the US, New Zealand and Switzerland. Sam also performed the track on US TV, including Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

His duet with Demi Lovato What Other People Say has sold over 1 million copies and saw him perform the track on Ellen alongside Demi Lovato. Earlier this year he completed his first live tours in the UK and US, including a packed-out London Garage performance, and recently supported Ashe on tour in the UK and Europe.

Australian born Sam Fischer first introduced himself with his Not A Hobby EP and has achieved well deserved attention since for his heartfelt songs. Touring North America with his friend Lewis Capaldi, he wowed crowds with his buoyant personality and pure love and talent for song-writing.

Now based between LA and London, he not only has received acclaim for his own work, but he continues to solidify his spot as one of the hottest current writers, having worked with global pop superstars including Ciara, Cat Burns, Lennon Stella, Louis Tomlinson, Elle King, Jessie J, Virginia To Vegas and many more.

However, it hasn't all been plain sailing for Sam, who endured his own heartache to achieve his dreams. With the promise of a recording contract in the bag, he set off to LA only for the deal to be pulled away. After months of couch-surfing, he finally and deservedly received his break with This City and project Homework, which has been just the start of an exciting new chapter in Sam's career with lots more still to come.

Watch the new music video here: