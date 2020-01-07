VIDEO: Rascal Flatts Announces Farewell Tour

Rascal Flatts announced their farewell tour on "CBS This Morning" Tuesday. Marking the band's 20th anniversary, the Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour will kick off in June in Indianapolis.

Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus spoke about the band's farewell tour saying, "We all still love each-other but we do make music and we'll probably make some music individually, collectively."

DeMarucs also talked about their music saying, "Pop music is today's country music because the music that we were up on Top 40 radio is almost nonexistent anymore, so what we do now is considered to be more mainstream in the country world than ever before."

Watch the announcement below!

Rascal Flatts are the most awarded country group of the past decade with more than 40 wins, including at the American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.







Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You