VIDEO: Powfu Releases New Song 'Sleeping on the Floor'

Low-fi and melodic rapper/singer Powfu has released his newest song "sleeping on the floor." The emotionally acoustic confessional sees Powfu exploring themes of expired love and the search for his own happiness. Alongside the track comes the official video which showcases self-shot footage of Powfu in his hometown of Vancouver, BC.

"I produced and wrote the whole thing in my bedroom" says Powfu of the track. "Thought I'd give the birds a song for all the songs they gave us."

"sleeping on the floor" is Powfu's latest musical offering since his 2021 EPs tell me your feelings and i won't tell you mine and drinking under the streetlights, which each feature an array of different artists including Jaden Smith and Travis Barker. With over 1.5 Million social followers, Powfu has established himself as one of the current pioneers bringing the lo-fi genre to the mainstream.

He has been on a roll releasing music since his breakout double Platinum hit song "death bed (coffee for your head)" (2 Billion streams to date) captured the masses in 2020. With over 9 million current monthly listeners on Spotify, Powfu continues to evolve through each release, displaying his artistry through relatable lyricism and melodious versatility.

Watch the new video here: