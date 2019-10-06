VIDEO: Pop R&B Artist ELEO Releases His Debut Music Video 'Use Me'

24-year-old rising pop R&B artist, ELEO, has released his debut music video, "Use Me" off of his recent EP, 24 O'clock.

Watch it below!

To say ELEO is a man of many cultures is an understatement. He was born to two Opera singers in Baltimore, raised in Beijing, relocated to Florida in his teen years and now resides in Los Angeles. Understandably so, his family and changing surroundings influenced not only his soul but his music as well. His biggest influence? Early 2000's R&B.

"Use Me" beautifully showcases ELEO's diverse influences. The leading riff hooks the listener in not only audibly, but visually as well. ELEO is introduced in a modernized and vacant kitchen, entranced in a dream like state reminiscing about a past lover who has done him wrong. ELEO's counterpart in the music video is a powerful older woman who ELEO has fallen for. Willing to do anything to keep her, ELEO sacrifices himself in any way he can to keep her, even death. Throughout the video, ELEO snaps in and out of steamy scenes with the woman of his past, only to reveal that he is now alone, but alone for the better.

Growing up in a musically inclined family, ELEO has been singing his entire life in an array of genres. Performing at his first paid event at the ripe age of 12, ELEO was a naturally born performer. Decades of studying opera, hip-hop, pop, R&B, and soul music, ELEO created a sound unique to his soul and influences. However, he credits his main influences to R&B legends, Stevie Wonder and Mariah Carey.

In 2017, ELEO won first place in the North American segment for the Chinese singing competition, "Superboy" and was sent to record the show in China. While in China, ELEO felt out of place and was overwhelmed with loneliness. He manifested these emotions into writing his debut EP, 24 O'clock. Returning to Los Angeles, he got to work and recorded 24 O'clock, produced by Grammy Award nominated engineers.





