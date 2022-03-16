VIDEO: Ponderosa Grove Unveils New Video for 'Changin''

Ponderosa Grove has released the video for their uplifting new single, "Changin'." The song, inspired by the challenges of the pandemic, brims with optimism and poetic insights and is lavished with heavenly harmony vocals and elegant Americana instrumental virtuosity.

"In the height of the shutdown in the pandemic, I watched people change, my community change, emotions change," said Candace Devine, the band's lead vocalist. "At some point, I realized this is happening all the time whether there is a global event or not, and maybe we just need to exhale and be ok with that."

"And then out came a song," she continued. "My dear friend and producer, Johan Glidden, helped me finish it and we brought it to the band. We've been so excited to release this tune since its inception. We hope you enjoy it, too!"

Fans can hear "Changin'" and other Ponderosa Grove favorites at the inaugural transcendent Pure Imagination Festival on May 21st, 2022 in Prescott Arizona. There, the band will perform alongside an eclectic array of handpicked artists such as country superstar Wynonna Judd, folk-rock band Dawes, hip-hop legend Talib Kweli, and three-time Grammy-winning blues artist Fantastic Negrito, among others.

"Changin'" is the Prescott, Arizona-based band's first single from its upcoming sophomore album. Ponderosa Grove embodies the vibrant patchwork of Prescott musical community and beyond. Theirs is a lively dialogue featuring local flair and ace musicianship. The group is an open-ended circle of imaginative A-list musicians, and at the center are vocalist Candace Devine, lead guitarist and vocalist Drew Hall, and Singer-songwriter/guitarist Joshua Taylor.

The collective writes in the sweet spot between Americana and pop, inviting comparisons to a contemporary Fleetwood Mac or modern-day Eagles. However, their sound is singular - and so are their resumes. The band features musicians who have shared the stage with and/or recorded and gigged with such esteemed artists as Ringo Starr, Christina Aguilera, Adam Lambert, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Michelle Branch, Styx, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, George Benson, Natalie Cole, Steve Winwood, Mariah Carey, and Clarence Clemons.

