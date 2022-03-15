VIDEO: Perturbator Premieres 'God Says' Music Video

Perturbator, whose 2021 album, Lustful Sacraments, saw the French musician meld the worlds of post-punk, goth and electronics, returns with a second video from the transcendent collection, releasing the film noir-meets-post-apocalypse clip for "God Says (feat. Hangman's Chair)."

"'God Says' is a song about completely giving yourself up to hedonism," explains James Kent (aka Perturbator). "It is perhaps the darkest song on Lustful Sacraments and that is in great part thanks to Hangman Chair's haunting contribution."

Hangman's Chair adds: "Our first meeting with James was back in 2017 at the Sainte Marthe during the recording of sessions of Banlieue Trist and our collaboration on our song 'Tired Eyes.' We immediately felt a comraderie, and the connection between us continued to grow in the years that followed. When he asked us to participate on 'God Says," it was an honor to return the favor."

Perturbator once again recruited Mestastazis (Jean-Emmanuel Valnoir Simoulin) to direct the clip, having worked together on the album's debut track and video, "Death of the Soul." Simoulin said of the "God Says" video: "Directing this video has been quite a ride. A six-month long ride, day and night, with 38,257 frames rendered and a lot of challenges, but definitely by far my most memorable experience in terms of video directing. I wanted to depict a journey in a monochrome, neo-gothic, over-identified Metropolis dipped in a wet and never-ending night, illuminated by thousands of flickering, bleak, neon-lights, highlighting vice and decadence. It is a collision between Fitz Lang, Orson Welles, "Blade Runner," old Batman, Dick Tracy and even Roger Rabbit.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

October 6 Lille, FR Aereonef

October 7 Paris, FR Olympia

October 12 Bordeaux, FR Krakatoa

October 13 Toulouse, FR Bikini

October 14 Madrid, ES Sala Cool

October 15 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz 2

October 16 Nantes, FR Stereolux

October 18 Lyon, FR Transbordeur

October 19 Strasbourg, FR La Laiterie

October 20 Lausanne, CH Les Docks

October 21 Munich, DE Freiheiz

October 22 Vienna, AT Arena

October 23 Budapest, HU Akvarium NagyHall

October 25 Prague, CZ Lucerna Music

October 26 Wroclaw, PL Zaklete Rewiry

October 27 Warsaw, PL Progresja

October 28 Berlin, DE Heimathafen

October 29 Göteborg, SE Tradga'n

October 30 Stockholm, SE Bern

November 1 Helsinki, FI Tavastia

November 3 Oslo, NO Vulkan Arena

November 4 Copenhagen, DK Pumpehuset

November 5 Hamburg, DE Uebel & Gefährlich

November 6 Utrecht, NL Tivoli

November 8 Cologne, DE Kantine

November 9 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal

November 10 Bruxelles, BE Ancienne Belgique

November 12 Dublin, IE Academy

November 13 Bristol, UK SWX

November 15 Glasgow, UK St. Lukes

November 16 Manchester, UK Academy 2

November 17 London, UK Electric Brixton