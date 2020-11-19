VIDEO: People County Debuts Official Music Video for Honey County's 'Cry Wolf'

Honey County exclusively premiered their new music video for their latest single "Cry Wolf" with People Country earlier today. The duo, consisting of Dani Rose and Sofie Lynn, follow up the release of this country pop single with a video that perfectly captures the song's metaphor: the duo howl at the moon as they perform their song in the sparse wilderness of the California desert. As the sun sets on the desert landscape, just as the lyrics profess about a serial drunk-dialing ex, the majestic wolves come out to play under the light of the full moon.

Watch the music video below!

"We are grateful to our team, a skeleton crew of three people, Home Depot lighting, and the fine food of the Joshua Tree Saloon, which all equally fueled us on this all-nighter shoot!" says Honey County.

The stars aligned enabling the duo to film in their dream location, Joshua Tree. After convincing their costume designer, Maranda Nichols Persico, to let them use her Wild Wolf Ranch they knew they had something magical. Honey County is undoubtedly one to watch. "Cry Wolf" was released as part of a double single with "Ghost Town." Both can be listened to here

