VIDEO: New Single 'I Miss...' Released to Benefit The Actors Fund

Performer and writer, Jean Ann Garrish, wrote the song "I Miss..." during the New York 'pause", when everyone was locked in their homes, and her friend, multi-hyphenate artist Michael Kushner, posted that he "missed coffee dates and taxi cabs". He requested someone write a song about it, and she did.

Asking friends what they missed most, the song was written and recorded in her apartment in early May. A music video was also created to express the longing to be in community once again. Jean Ann, a member the experimental theater company, NYC Players, as well as the creator, writer, and producer of the musical comedic web series Composing Life said, she "really wanted it to be a love letter to NY, to all essential workers, and to all of us, doing our best to keep ourselves, and others safe, because that's what it's all about."

While many businesses are opening back up in NY, theatre is not one of them. Because of that, 75% of the proceeds will be donated to The Actors Fund until Broadway reopens. "No one can tell us when our theatre homes will open back up, but we know that they won't reopen again this year. As a member of the community, I know how devastating that is. The business can be hard enough without a total shut down. The Actors Fund does so much to help our community, and that work is needed now more than ever. I hope this little song can help in some way. And if anyone in the industry is struggling during this time, I encourage you to reach out to them," she continued. Additional proceeds will also be donated to Black Lives Matter.

