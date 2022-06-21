VIDEO: NYC's Lizzie & the Makers Shares Live Video of Alt-Blues Track 'Bottle'

"This show at The Bowery Electric was our first full band show in NYC post quarantine. Eight people on stage playing to a packed room felt so good! I had missed that electric feeling," says NYC-based Lizzie & The Makers frontwoman Lizzie Edwards on the energy surrounding this show that was the basis for the live video for their newest single "Bottle" (out today).

"The crowd was more alive than ever and the energy between the band and the crowd was pure joy," she fondly recalls. "Bottle" is a hard-hitting rockin' alt-blues track that's taken from the band's sophomore studio album Dear Onda Wahl, released independently on November 5, 2021 and produced by the legendary aforementioned Reeves Gabrels and Mario J. McNulty (David Bowie, Prince).

Known for her electrifying live performances that stunned audiences at NYC's Rockwood Music Hall, Arlene's Grocery, and 2022's SXSW among many others, Lizzie & The Makers will be playing the 8th Semi-Annual Brooklyn Americana Music Festival on Saturday June 25th. Performing on the Liberty Lawn Stage at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6, this is a FREE concert that is open to all. She will hit the stage as dusk settles at 6pm.

For that first show back from NYC's venue shutdown due to the pandemic, Lizzie & The Makers were joined on stage with some very special guests: aforementioned collaborator and producer Reeves Gabrels (David Bowie, Tin Machine) on guitar and singer-songwriter Erica Smith (Edwards' accomplice in the NYC collective Murderer's Row) and Rembert Block (frontwoman of Brooklyn cabaret pop band Rembert & the Basic Goodness) on backing vocals.

Lizzie adds, "This is why we do this. We all needed uplifting through music and I believe this video truly represents that. It was a show I will never forget and one of the best we've ever had."

Lizzie says the idea for the "Bottle" track came about one night when, simply put, she was "drunk and sad" and it popped in her head (in the live performance video, she announces "This is a drinking song."). "I recorded it on my phone and sent it to Greg [McMullen, guitarist] and he wrote an arrangement to accompany the melody. The chorus is about being a woman in the rock/blues genre, in music, and the world in general.

The second line 'Tell Me How, Darlin How / Do You Make It As A Woman Or A Girl' is a tiny nod to James Brown's 'It's A Man's Man's World.'" The raw, thunderous "Bottle" is preceded by three other tracks off Dear Onda Wahl, unearthly spine-chilling single "Mojo Hand," the dark "Lover By Proxy" and spellbinding "Mermaid", the first track to come off the collection.

Recorded at Mission Sound Recording in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, LP Dear Onda Wahl threads rootsy, shoegazey, psychedelic layers throughout its core. "Though influenced by traditional music genres, we were also heavily influenced by David Lynch and Twin Peaks in writing this album. So there is always a little bit of old and familiar mixed with alien, fantasy and the unexpected in our music," remarks Lizzie. Lizzie & The Makers' debut album, Fire from the Heart of Man was released in 2015, followed by the EP Meanwhile... three years later. A 2017 concert collection Live at Rockwood Music Hall conveyed The Makers' famously visceral stage show.

Lizzie & The Makers is singer/songwriter Lizzie Edwards, guitarist Greg McMullen, bassist Brett Bass (Gregg Allman, Bernie Worrell), drummer Steve Williams (Sadé, Digable Planets, Keith Richards, David Byrne) and keyboard player Rob Clores (Black Crowes, Jesse Malin). Lizzie is accompanied in the live "Bottle" video by Reeves Gabrels on guitar and Erica Smith and Rembert Block on backing vocals. Dear Onda Wahl is available on all DSPs.

Watch the new performance here: