VIDEO: Mungbean Releases Music Video For 'cool'

Mungbean from Columbus OH have released their new music video "cool". The video is the lead single off their upcoming full length record titled "I Love You Say It Back". Mungbean will also perform live as part of the 934 Fest's COVID friendly virtual festival.

Since 2016, Mungbean has been recording music, playing shows, and building a following from our home base in Columbus, Ohio. We've offered support for nationally and internationally based touring acts such as Kimbra, Highasakite, Royal Canoe,Crumb, Ne-Hi, and Spaceface. We have remained self recorded, produced and managed since our inception, successfully releasing four short EPs and booking numerous tours, festivals, and showcases of a wide variety.

