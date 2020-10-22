VIDEO: Mike Block Premieres Video For 'Tenfold'

Composer, singer, educator, and celebrated cello player Mike Block will release a new adult-pop record.

Composer, singer, educator, and celebrated cello player Mike Block will release a new adult-pop record, The Edge of the Atmosphere, tomorrow via Bright Shiny Things, premiering a video for the single "Tenfold," discussing the album with American Songwriter. Pre-order The Edge of the Atmosphere here.

Watch the video below!

The Edge of the Atmosphere is Block's fourth full-length album, in four different genres, in the past year. Block recorded the album with musicians Zachariah Hickman (Bass), Lyle Brewer (Guitars), Sean Trischka (Drums) and Dave Brophy (Drums), producing the album himself, with engineer Dan Cardinal. He will celebrate the release with a livestream release performance this Saturday, October 24, 8:30pm ET via YouTube + Facebook Live.



Mike Block additionally is leading a new campaign, in conjunction with the Silk Road Ensemble, recruiting musicians to perform outside polling spots nationwide on Election Day called Play For The Vote. The campaign looks to encourage voter turnout, making for a more pleasant Election Day experience. There will be select performances this Saturday for Early Voting Day, in Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, Cleveland, Om amongst others. Details at: www.playforthevote.com



A GRAMMY Award winner with the Silk Road Ensemble, Block studied and trained in the classical world at The Juilliard School and Cleveland Institute of Music, but his curiosity and imagination as a musician knows no bounds or borders. Yo-Yo Ma has hailed Block, as the "ideal musician of the 21st-Century." The New York Times praised Block for his "vital rich-hued solo playing."



Mike has also collaborated in performance and recordings with Stevie Wonder, Bon Iver, St. Vincent, The National, Will.i.am, The New York Philharmonic, Bobby McFerrin, Allison Krauss, Mark O'Connor, Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, Julian Lage, Rhiannon Giddens, Sierra Hull, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan, Natalia McMaster, Bruce Molsky, Darol Anger, Zakir Hussain, and Rachel Pine, amongst others.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You