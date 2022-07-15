Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Melanie Penn Releases 'Follow You' Music Video

​​Melanie released her 5th studio album, More Alive Vol. I with Nashville-based producers Ben Shive and Cason Cooley with More Alive Vol. II scheduled for this summer.

Jul. 15, 2022  

Melanie Penn has released the music video for "Follow You."

Of the song, Penn states: "One thing God promised is to be our light in the wilderness. This is a ballad about following God into the unknown. Produced in studio in nashville, this song is universally true."

On the video, Penn shares: "We thought Iceland would be the perfect place to tell a story about wandering through the wilderness. This is a time when so many people are trying to figure out what to do next and wondering where life is leading them. Hopefully "Follow You" provides some reassurance that there is Someone leading the way."

​​Melanie Penn is a singer, songwriter and worship leader based in Manhattan. For many years she was a main fixture in the NYC theatre scene and an award-winning musical theatre actress, primarily touring with the Broadway musical 'Grease!'

She transitioned to songwriting and released three songwriter albums to critical acclaim, Wake Up Love (2010), Hope Tonight (2015), Immanuel (2017) and Immanuel: The Folk Sessions (2019). Immanuel was highly lauded in the Christian and mainstream press, and reached the #1 on Amazon's worship, holiday, and Christian charts.

​​Mel has served as a worship leader / music director at many NYC churches and while building her music career she also has been part of the Redeemer City to City team led by Tim Keller. She's been called a "New York songwriter in an age of skepticism."

Watch the new music video here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

