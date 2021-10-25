VIDEO: Matt Stell Performs on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Nashville Platinum-selling artist Matt Stell recently performed his latest hit, "That Ain't Me No More," on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #LateShowMeMusic online series.

With more than 470 Million cumulative streams across his catalog to date, Matt's current single "That Ain't Me No More," follows his back-to-back No. 1s, Platinum-certified track "Prayed For You" and Gold-certified "Everywhere But On," along with the newly released song, "Boyfriend Season."

As one of only eight debut country artists in the last six years to have their first two singles top the charts, Matt celebrated this success as one of Country Radio Seminar's 2021 New Faces of Country Music class.

Watch the performance here: