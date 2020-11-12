VIDEO: MOD SUN Premieres 'Karma' Music Video

Directed by Machine Gun Kelly.

Award-winning songwriter and multi-faceted artist, MOD SUN, has unleashed a brand new music video for recently released single "Karma" today. Directed by his long-time friend and collaborator Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), this music video has been a long time coming.

"Kells and I reversed roles this time, because I have directed several of his videos so he directed this one," shares MOD on the creative process behind the video. "I had no idea what the video was going to be like until I watched it back and then realized his concept was brilliant and he figured out how to capture the most authentic me. The video feels timeless."

Watch the new music video for "Karma" below.

"Karma" marks the beginning of a new era in MOD's career, combining his passion for pop, hip hop and rock music in a unique way that pays homage to his punk beginnings while setting the stage for a new sound in alternative music. The single landed MOD the cover of The New Alt playlist on Spotify as well as features with NYLON and Alternative Press.

"Without a doubt, this is the best music I've made in my entire career," says MOD SUN. "When John Feldmann and I got into the studio it was lighting in a bottle. I'm writing my most vulnerable music and even playing live drums on my songs for the first time."

On the heels of his recent success with two hit singles, "I Remember Way Too Much" and "Stay Away" ft Machine Gun Kelly and Goody Grace, MOD SUN is thrilled to finally share "Karma" with the world.

"With 'Karma', I finally feel like I've captured the energy I bring to my live performances into a song. This was the first song Feldmann and I made together and it shaped the entire album. This is a song you can send to anyone who ever made fun of you in high school," said MOD SUN.

Throughout his prolific career, MOD has collaborated with blackbear, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy and Nipsey Hussle. Over the years, he has accumulated tens of millions of streams online and received co-signs from some of the biggest names in rock and roll including industry giant, John Feldmann (5 Seconds of Summer, The Used, Panic At the Disco). Most recently, he co-wrote Machine Gun Kelly's #1 Alternative Radio single "Bloody Valentine", which was recently Certified Gold in Canada and won "Best Alternative" at the 2020 MTV VMAs.

"Mod Sun is one of one," says John Feldmann. "He is an incredible lyricist and amazing singer and his enthusiasm and positivity are infectious. I had the best time making this album with him and I cannot wait for the world to hear it."

