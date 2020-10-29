VIDEO: MISSIO Releases 'Roman Empire' Video

Following the release of their brand-new studio album Can You Feel The Sun - which has already accrued 5+ MILLION streams - last week, Austin, TX duo MISSIO dropped the official music video for their powerful track "Roman Empire" today. A commentary on today's political climate, "Roman Empire" allowed MISSIO's Matthew Brue and David Butler the theraputic chance to shed some of the angst and preconceived notions they've held, ultimately landing them both in a healthier and clearer headspace.

Watch the video below!

The Roman Empire was the birthplace of both our modern-day government and much of our current western view of religion. They learned to use religious power as a way to control their people into a multitude of different things. An example of this was taxing the already poor 90%. That's right 90% of their already small incomes. The rich became richer and the poor became poorer. Sound familiar?

This song is an uprising against thought/idea suppression that happens so often in this world. We were taught a great many questionable things by our parents, by our Christian Sunday school classes, & by our governments and societies. The reality is that the past year we've both fought and struggled to let go of many of the things that we were taught as kids and this song allowed us the opportunity to get some aggression out for our own healing.

We're asking people to question their identities and critically think about their beliefs rather than blindly follow them because it's 'familiar' or learned behavior/thought. The ending lyric is: "What if God's not real and everything we are is just a moment here where we're only growing older. What if God is real and everything I've done has pushed me down this path and it's only growing colder?" - MISSIO