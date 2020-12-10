VIDEO: MISSIO Drops Video for 'Cry Baby'

Austin, TX alternative duo MISSIO has dropped their brand-new music video for "Cry Baby (feat. Paul Wall)." The track comes from the band's new studio album Can You Feel The Sun, which was released at the end of October via 2B Recordings/BMG and has accrued 17+ MILLION streams across platforms since.

Watch the video below!

This music video is particularly special for us because it features Houston legend & the people's champ himself, Paul Wall. Truly a dream of ours to be in a music video w/ one of our early Influences. We tend to prefer a little mystery & this is our first real performance video so we're eager to see how the fans enjoy it compared to some of our more artistic leaning visuals. - MISSIO

With the release of Can You Feel the Sun, MISSIO has garnered glowing coverage from Apple Music 1, SiriusXM, Billboard, American Songwriter, Talkhouse, KUTX, Austin American-Statesman and more, proving that the band's confessional new album has struck a chord with critics and fans alike. Album single "Wolves" was the band's fourth song to reach #1 on SiriusXM's ALT Nation, and the title-track "Can You Feel The Sun" continues its climb on the chart, where it's been a mainstay for 13 weeks. The band's stellar "Vagabond (feat. Esoteric of CZARFACE)" is featured in the new EA Sports video game NHL 21, which MISSIO recently played with fans via SPIN Magazine's Twitch channel.

MISSIO's music video for "Cry Baby (feat. Paul Wall) is out today and can be watched HERE. Can You Feel The Sun is available to stream HERE on all DSPs via 2B Recordings/BMG. For all up-to-date information on new music and shows from MISSIO stay tuned to www.missiomusic.com.