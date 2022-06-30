VIDEO: Lola Brooke Releases Music Video 'On My Mind'

Brooklyn's bold, eminent rapper Lola Brooke makes her highly anticipated return by releasing the official music video to her magnetic single "On My Mind." The LVTRKEVIN (G Herbo, Rich The Kid, Lady London) directed music video made its world broadcast premiere via BET Jams courtesy of Team 80 Productions earlier today as the efficacious rising artist steps thoroughly into the forefront.

"On My Mind" with its sizzling, sensual make, is brought to life with a cinematic visual offering that cements the internationally revered rap phenom's knack for grabbing viewer's attention with her irresistible demeanor and lethal lyrical cadence to match. The video finds Lola sharply painting a picture of a New York love story to complement the sultry track.

Most known for her ability to successfully unleash hard-hitting music offerings, "On My Mind" finds Lola turning a new page showing that there is not a genre of rap that defines her as she leads fans, critics, and spectators on the journey to her forthcoming project slated to be released later this year. The single, released earlier this year, received acclaim from Hot 97, This Is 50, and more as outlets such as One37pm went on record to state, "Lola Brooke is one of the hardest female rappers out of NYC right now."

All Hip Hop poised the question of whether "Lola Brooke Is the Next Queen of New York"-setting the stage as to why she is flourishing to be just that and more. Dirty Glove Bastard stated, "Lola's voice, which was once considered nonexistent in her eyes, is an instrument. The result of a "well-rounded" artist whose sonics intertwine gritty storytelling with natural talent is what she represents. Her music is a rebellion against the idea of playing it safe, disconnecting from any assumptions that just don't fit into her archetype."

This week, Foot Locker NYC, in partnership with Converse, fully unveiled a social campaign celebrating the Bedford-Stuyvesant native for their Black Music Month 'Create Next' activation. The campaign is currently occupying a billboard at the NYC flagship Footlocker location via the center of the city on Broadway-42nd Street.

As Lola solidifies a strong case as one of the most promising acts to reach super-star status, she is eagerly excited to share with fans more music, sooner than some may expect, along with more surprises leading into her Rolling Loud NYC debut set for Fall 2022. Ladies and gentlemen, allow Lola to commence #LilBigMama Season...

Watch the new music video here: