VIDEO: Lizzy McAlpine Makes Late Night Debut on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Last night, rising artist Lizzy McAlpine made her U.S. television debut on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with a performance of "erase me."

"erase me," featuring Grammy-Award winning musician Jacob Collier, follows the release of "doomsday," which is included in NPR Music's All Songs Considered New Mix. As McAlpine's first solo release of the year, "doomsday," continues to receive critical praise; Teen Vogue proclaims, "The Philadelphia-based songstress charges on the dark, mid-tempo track," while Notion called the song "stirring." The new releases set the stage for more music to come soon.

McAlpine is also set for an extensive run of North American tour dates with Dodie. The shows kick off in early 2022 and include performances at New York's Kings Theatre, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Chicago's Riviera Theater and Philadelphia's The Fillmore as well as multiple shows at Los Angeles' The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Full tour routing can be found below.

McAlpine is from outside Philadelphia and has been drawn to music since she was big enough to thump on her grandparents' piano. Soon her freeform experiments took on greater structure when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube.

With 90 million streams to date on DSPs, McAlpine has gained notable supporters on social media, including Phoebe Bridgers, Finneas, Rostam, Clairo, Yebba, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lennon Stella, Ben Platt and more.

In 2020, McAlpine released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship. The album was written while she was studying abroad in Spain and produced by fellow Berklee College of Music classmate Philip Etherington.

Tour Dates

February 7, 2022-Chicago, IL-Riviera Theater*

February 9, 2022-Milwaukee, WI-The Eagles Club*

February 11, 2022-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hall*

February 13, 2022-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*

February 14, 2022-Indianapolis, IN-Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

February 15, 2022-Columbus, OH-Newport Music Hall*

February 16, 2022-Royal Oak, MI-Royal Oak Music Theatre*

February 18, 2022-Toronto, ON-History*

February 19, 2022-Montréal, QC-Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre*

February 20, 2022-Montréal, QC-Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre*

February 22, 2022-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore Philadelphia*

February 24, 2022-New York, NY-Kings Theatre*

February 25, 2022-Boston, MA- Orpheum Theatre*

February 28, 2022-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore Silver Spring*

March 1, 2022-Charlotte, NC-The Underground*

March 2, 2022-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle*

March 4, 2022-Ft. Lauderdale, FL-Revolution*

March 5, 2022-Orlando, FL-Plaza Live*

March 9, 2022-Houston, TX-House of Blues*

March 10, 2022-Austin, TX-Emo's*

March 11, 2022-Dallas, TX- House of Blues*

March 13, 2022-Denver, CO-Ogden Theatre*

March 14, 2022-Salt Lake City, UT-The Union*

March 18, 2022-Vancouver, BC-Vogue Theatre*

March 19, 2022-Seattle, WA-The Moore Theatre*

March 21, 2022-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom*

March 23, 2022-San Francisco, CA-The Warfield*

March 24, 2022-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel*

March 25, 2022-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel*

*with Dodie

Watch the performance here: